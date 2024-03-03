I didn’t grow up wealthy. Not by a long shot.

I always remember there was never enough money to go around. But my parents did their best.

My mother stayed at home, taking care of four boys. And my father worked long hours to make ends meet. Financial freedom was just never theirs.

They didn’t have any investing know-how. They didn’t even know where to start.

Wall Street was only a 40-minute subway ride from their house, but it might as well have been on the moon.

I quickly realized that I had to learn to invest and make money on my own.

So when I was 20 years old, I decided to go down to the corner of Wall Street & Broad Street to learn how to make my own fortune.

I had left college, so I didn’t have any Ivy League degrees to open up doors. I didn’t have any connections to get me interviews. I even borrowed money from my family just to have a starting stake.

But even without the education, contacts or money to start with, I had one great thing in my favor…

My determination.

On top of learning from some of the best investors in the business, I read … soaking up all the knowledge I could from books, academic studies, company 10-Ks, and more.

I truly believed that if I worked hard, didn’t give up and continued to persevere … I would make something of myself.

And I did.

Today, I want to share one thing I learned that continues to pay off 10-fold.

Because as much as I love providing for my family, it means so much more to give back to you.

Greatest Companies of All Time Have This in Common…

When I read the research about one investing strategy, I almost fell off my chair.

It was a way to multiply your nest egg by as much as 1,000% or more.

In fact, 90% of all stocks that go up 1,000% or more have these five key traits.

Each letter of OMEGA represents one of these traits.

If a company has at least three of these key traits, you know you’re on to a winner.

But on the very rare occasion, a company has all five … that’s when you can get those 1,000% returns in ten years, five years and sometimes as little as one year.

And over the long term, the best OMEGA stocks have made truly life-changing returns.

Here’s an example.

The Omega Project: Putting the “A” in OMEGA

Most people — most investors even — have never heard of Henry Singleton.

But they should have … especially if they want to make serious money from the stock market.

Warren Buffett says:

“Henry Singleton has the best operating and capital deployment record in American business. If one took the top 100 business school graduates and made a composite of their triumphs, their record would not be as good as Singleton’s.”

That’s high praise from one of the greatest investors of all time.

And for good reason…

Singleton was the co-founder and CEO of Teledyne, an American industrial conglomerate.

During his 30 years as CEO, Teledyne averaged a 20.4% annual return to investors…

So, every $1,000 invested in Teledyne when Singleton started as CEO was worth $180,000 by the time he retired.

Like Buffett said, he had an incredible record.

And one of the main tools he used to increase Teledyne’s stock price was share buybacks — when a company accumulates its own stock.

In fact, Singleton basically invented the idea of share buybacks.

Before Singleton bought back massive quantities of Teledyne stock, share buybacks were a fringe financial idea. And he was criticized for doing it.

But, if a company is accumulating its own stock, it’s one of the best indicators that the people running it know it’s selling for a great price.

Think about it this way…

If you’re a CEO running a successful business, and you see your business’s stock is selling for much less than it’s worth … what’s the best investment you can make?

To buy up your own stock.

That’s exactly what Singleton did.

He repurchased 90% of all Teledyne’s stock trading on the open market…

And it led to a monumental stock price increase … a 180X gain.

And that’s what the “A” trait in OMEGA is all about … a company that’s accumulating its own stock.

