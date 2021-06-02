“You can’t go into the meeting wearing that thing!”

This was back in 1998. My money-managing career on Wall Street was starting to take off. Barron’s had just ranked my firm No. 1 in the nation. And my phone was ringing off the hook.

I was headed into a meeting with an exclusive Wall Street allocator firm. These are the firms that give out money to managers.

And this particular one was like the gatekeeper. The minimum it would give was $5 million. So, if this firm gave us money, many others would follow. But it was very hard to get a meeting with them.

Somehow, George — whose job was to get us in front of allocators using his contacts — made it happen. The day of the meeting, I met up with George in the firm’s lobby. We were excited, but kept as cool and collected as we could.

That is, until George spotted my watch. I’d never seen him lose it before…

The Clothes Don’t Make the Man

“You can’t go in there and ask for $5 million while wearing a $50 watch!”

Now, George and almost everyone else I knew on Wall Street had expensive watches. It was a sign that you’d made it. But even though I could afford one by that point in my career, I never cared to buy one.

A fancy watch wasn’t going to make me any happier. And I didn’t have to show off to the world how successful I was. So, I stuck with my Casio watch and its plastic wristband. It did the job I needed it to do.

And that day, despite George’s protests, I proudly wore my $20 watch and walked out with a $10 million allocation.

The point is, the clothes don’t make the man. I’m always myself and never put on a show. And when it comes to guiding you through investing and helping you build your nest egg, I keep the same attitude and approach…

What You See Is What You Get

It’s been more than 20 years since that meeting. But I still believe that what you see is what you get. Hard work and grit will get you further than worrying about your appearance.

Now, I grew up as middle class as it gets. So, I know the value of a hard-earned dollar. And that’s why I ultimately walked away from Wall Street and made it my mission to give back to hardworking Main Street Americans like you.

I know that building your retirement isn’t easy. But with my 37 years of Wall Street experience, I want to do all the heavy lifting for you — putting in the time and research needed to find the best companies out there that’ll make you money.

I don’t beat around the bush or recommend flashy stocks just because they’re hot and in the headlines. The companies I find are simple, like me. What you see is what you get. They’re great, easy to understand and have business in growing industries.

And once I find them trading at attractive prices, all you have to do is buy them and let them run higher. It’s that simple. You buy solid companies for bargain prices and sit back and watch your nest egg grow.

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor