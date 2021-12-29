Slay the Wall Street Bullies — and the S&P 500

I hate bullies.

Growing up, I was always the tallest and biggest kid in my grade. By the time I was 13 years old, I was 6’2” and 225 pounds.

And I made it my business to defend the kids who were unpopular, teased and bullied.

So, when I saw this Wall Street Journal article, my blood boiled. The University of Southern California spent money recruiting students, only to leave them with six-figure student debt burdens.

And New York University and countless other colleges have essentially done the same, too.

These schools are all selling gullible students on how a college degree is an investment. Then, they turn around and make it really easy for students and their families to take on huge debts.

And once they agree to the loans, it’s next to impossible to ever default. Many times, students will never make enough in salary to pay back these loans.

Sure, these are adults we’re talking about. But they were still taken advantage of — bullied.

Now, I can’t do anything about these bullying schools other than say, shame on them.

But I can do something about the bullies when it comes to investing…

Wall Street Bullies

Wall Street is also made up of bullies.

They try to pressure, complicate and intimidate everyday investors into parting with their money in order to make fees along the way.

They take advantage of the fact that most clients don’t have much investing know-how.

The educational system sets them up to fail…

I haven’t seen many courses in high schools teaching students how to balance a monthly budget. In fact, nearly 60% of Americans don’t have a monthly budget.

Expect them to know how to save for retirement? Fuhgeddaboudit!

That’s why, when I first started my money management firm decades ago … I made it my business to never let that kind of Wall Street bullying happen on my watch.

And that’s what I’m still doing today.

Because millions of Americans from coast to coast are still worried about their financial futures.

And I know what that’s like…

Hungry for Success

I grew up on a blue-collar street in Brooklyn, New York. My dad was a warehouse manager, and my mom stayed at home to look after my three brothers and me.

My parents did their best. They worked hard raising a family … but financial freedom was never theirs. They didn’t have the know-how, or even know where to start.

So, I know what it’s like to want more. I know what it’s like to be hungry for success.

And after achieving my own success, I wanted to do more…

I made it my mission to help Main Street Americans make Wall Street profits.

So, I started Alpha Investor to help regular folks have an edge in the battle against Wall Street.

Many of you have already joined me on this mission. You’ve written to me about your own successes. And nothing makes me happier.

But for those of you who haven’t joined us yet … what are you waiting for?

Start the new year off by joining the close to 100,000 Alpha Investors in 127 countries around the world.

Plus, I’ve just released my first Alpha Investor recommendation for 2022.

It’s a company in a $14 billion industry that was on my watch list for a while. Another company in the same industry that I recommended close to two years ago is now up 165%. This stock could do even better.

And I have many other opportunities coming soon, including a project to help Alpha Investors really slay the S&P 500. You won’t want to miss it.

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor