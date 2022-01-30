Simmer-Down Sunday: Don’t PUNK With Meta’s Heart

We Don’t Need No Meta Nation

We don’t need no … Zuck control.

Doo-ba-dee-dah … something something.

Ahhh, must be Sunday morning again.

Welcome! Glad you could join us. We’d never leave you out of the incessant nonsensical rambling. This is Great Stuff — no one gets left behind, right?

But out in the metaverse? Phew! Not even Meta (Nasdaq: FB) is wanted in the metaverse anymore.

There’s something about Meta that rubs investors and metaverse mavens the wrong way, no matter how hard the firm formerly known as Facebook slaps Meta on everything — including its Oculus division, which is literally the best-known name in virtual reality.

But whatever … you do you, Meta.

And Wall Street will, well, do Wall Street. Behold — the first anti-Meta metaverse ETF has arrived!

Want to invest in the endless virtual ether without all of the Facebook baggage?

Do you have a disdain for Zuckerberg like the Turners hate the Dinklebergs?

Then the Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSE: PUNK) might scratch that digital jock itch of yours.

My what now?!

As Founder Michael Auerbach explains: “Facebook seems to be the antithesis of what actual consumers want their digital futures to look like. Mark and his team are not the best custodians of our digital futures.”

Wow, dig the knife in even deeper, why don’t you? Since Auerbach has no problem saying the quiet part out loud concerning Facebook — er, Meta — the fund won’t just avoid Meta stock — it’ll short the sucker.

Not to mention, PUNK’s actual holdings look remarkably similar to all of our recent metaverse discussions, namely with stakes in Roblox and Microsoft.

Now, before all y’all ask — no, this is not an official Great Stuff Pick. If you want to stick it to the Zuck like the suburban PUNK you are, go right ahead as long as it fits your risk tolerance … yada yada.

Either way, let me know: Do you think the anti-Meta movement has legs? How deep into the metaverse rabbit hole do you want to go? Oh, and if you’re not down with the metaverse … why not enter the cryptoverse instead?

Send your hot takes and spit takes to GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com, and we’ll catch up with you next week!

The Fed’s Too Sexy For Inflation, Too Sexy For Inflation

And should it “do its little turn on those rate hikes,” the stock market might just come strutting back down the catwalk.

Crypto On The Brain?

Into the cryptoverse, we go a-wandering! But where are we going to find a duck and a hose and a crypto wallet at this hour?

Just When I Thought I Was Out…

What happens to your returns if you miss out on the market’s best days? Curious minds want to know. Curious minds ask Charles Mizrahi.

In Space, No One Can Hear You Invest

“If we ain’t out of here in 10 minutes, we won’t need no rocket to fly through space! We’ll just need Paul Mampilly.

The Fed Stiffs, COIN Flips & Crypto Trips

Crypto volatility? Meet Coinbase stock — the company is making money off crypto trades as we speak, with more money ahead when the rebound comes.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, Great Ones! We’ll be back with you tomorrow to … well … do it all over again.

In the meantime, write to us whenever the market muse calls to you! GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com is where you can reach us best.

And here’s where you can find our other junk — erm, I mean where you can check out some more Greatness:

Until next time, stay Great!