Simmer-Down Sunday: One Meme Stock To Rule Them All

Return Of The Meme King

One meme stock to rule them all — one meme stock to find them.

One meme stock to bring them all, and in the market, buy them.

The hunt is on, Great Ones: Meme stocks roared to life this week like Uruk-hai stalking fresh gains. The gang’s all here: GameStop, Hertz, Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC … no matter how hard AMC tries to pretend it’s not.

But … is Wall Street’s lore true? If you’re once a meme stock … are you always a meme stock?

If you tuned into yesterday’s discussion on Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), you’ll know that one does not simply shake off your prior meme status.

But if there ever was a chosen stock to overcome the meme stock power — to face the volcanic fires of Mount Wall Street — it might just be Palantir.

The company’s AI-based “spy” software essentially gives the government Saruman’s seeing stones … considering that Tolkien nerdiness is what gave Palantir its name to begin with.

But now that the meme stock crowd has largely moved on from PLTR shares like sidetracked Nazgûl, Palantir might finally be worth your all-seeing investing eye … if it weren’t for a few Hobbit-sized lingering doubts on my mind. Click here to see why…

Were any of you Great Ones tempted to take part in this week’s meme-stock-a-thon? Let me know in the inbox if you did; I won’t judge … too hard. Besides, we’ve got something better.

