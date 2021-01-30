Welcome to the new Service Spotlight feature!

“I’ve been investing pretty successfully for about 40 years. I’ve got to say that, happy as I’ve been with the returns I’ve generated on my own, they are nothing like the returns I’ve gotten from Automatic Fortunes this past year.”

Jeff L.

“I came down [to South Florida] to do some light work on my new condo beginning of March when everything ‘hit the fan’ and got stuck here. If I didn’t have you to watch weekly, with your positive attitude and great stock advice, all would be lost. Thank you!! Thank you!! Thank you!!”

H. B.

“I am so fortunate to have found you a year ago when I joined Automatic Fortunes. I really like your weekly updates, prompt recommendation alerts and special editions. Your forward-thinking and unique insights guided me to a very prosperous year.”

Nancy H.

“I am learning the stock market, and I have been trading using your advice for three months now. You are simply an amazing man.”

John D.

“I am a subscriber to your Automatic Fortunes program and am very happy with what is happening. Profits! Money for my granddaughters’ educations!”

Larry B.

“I lost my job in November of last year, and because of your service I’ve been able to make some much-needed income. Keep up the good work, and thank you for looking out for the little guy.”

Joe M.

It’s great to hear that so many Automatic Fortunes subscribers are enjoying — and profiting from — their memberships.

And these stories made me curious about how Ian gets his ideas for these incredible trades. So I asked him to take a moment to explain his thought process behind some of 2020’s biggest winners.

A Brief Interview With Ian King

Jay: Thanks for taking some time out of your busy schedule today to answer a few questions about your Automatic Fortunes trading strategy, Ian.

Ian: Happy to be here, Jay!

Jay: As you know, Automatic Fortunes subscribers sold several triple-digit winners last year. Congratulations to everyone who made a lot of money in what was a crazy year for investing!

First off, I want to bring up Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP). You told your readers to buy it in June, and they sold it in December for a quick 137% gain.

That’s incredible! What’s the story behind this tech stock?

Ian: INSP is a med-tech company that has spent the last two decades developing a treatment for sleep apnea. It even offered the first and only FDA-approved treatment on the market!

That gives it a huge advantage: It’s a “one of a kind” company with a complete monopoly on the market.

When I first recommended it to my readers, I told them I expected it to rise at least 150% in the next year. But reality was even better than I expected!

Shares soared by 137% in the next six months alone, so I told them to lock in gains since the reward potential was beginning to decline.

Jay: Got it. Thanks!

The next stock I want to mention today is in the red-hot renewable energy sector. Your readers bought SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG) in August 2019.

They sold their shares in two parts: half in July last year and the other half in October. This resulted in an average gain of 169%!

SEDG had an incredible run in 2020. What’s happening right now with solar power stocks that’s making them so appealing to investors?

Ian: In short, politics!

With President Joe Biden coming into office and reentering the U.S. in the Paris Climate Agreement, alternative energy stocks — and solar power in particular — are witnessing a surge in popularity.

But there’s also huge potential in solar power.

While it accounts for 15% of alternative energy production in the U.S. today, that percentage is set to grow to 46% by 2050, which means a lot of opportunities for solar companies over the next few decades.

Jay: I see. That makes a lot of sense.

And the last one is a stock that you’ve been writing about for a while here in Smart Profits Daily, which is Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA).

I remember you and Brian Christopher recorded a video a few months ago, titled “Why I Told My Subscribers to Sell Tesla”, that explained some of your views on this controversial company.

To recap, Automatic Fortunes subscribers bought TSLA in August 2019. They ultimately closed out their entire position last year for a cumulative gain of 919%!

That was an amazing recommendation. I know many Wall Street analysts hated Tesla’s prospects back in 2019. How did your trading system tell you it was the right time to buy?

Ian: In Automatic Fortunes, I use a four-step strategy for pinpointing our next great buy. I’ll share with you what I told my readers back in 2019:

Tipping Point : This is a trend that serves as a catalyst for a company to shoot higher. For Tesla, it was electric vehicles growing cheaper and ultimately replacing traditional gas guzzlers.

: This is a trend that serves as a catalyst for a company to shoot higher. For Tesla, it was electric vehicles growing cheaper and ultimately replacing traditional gas guzzlers. X-Factor : This is a line of business that’s been overlooked by the broader market but has the potential to take off. Tesla’s X-factor was its autonomous software that can be downloaded into the majority of its existing vehicles, giving it the potential to create a fleet of robotaxis.

: This is a line of business that’s been overlooked by the broader market but has the potential to take off. Tesla’s X-factor was its autonomous software that can be downloaded into the majority of its existing vehicles, giving it the potential to create a fleet of robotaxis. Momentum : I look for stocks that are going up — specifically, that are trading above their 20- and 50-day moving averages. When I originally recommended Tesla, it had momentum in spades.

: I look for stocks that are going up — specifically, that are trading above their 20- and 50-day moving averages. When I originally recommended Tesla, it had momentum in spades. The Right Time: This is the most difficult part, but it’s the core of my strategy. Basically, no stock goes straight up. There are lulls in its climb higher, which is what we want to identify before initiating a new position. With Tesla, I knew it was the right time to buy in because short interest was at a three-year high. (And as we know, TSLA outperforms to the upside when investors short it.)

Jay: That’s awesome! Thanks again for sharing all these insights with Smart Profits Daily readers today.

Ian: You’re welcome! Always a pleasure.

