Yesterday, the Dow Jones gave up all its gains for 2023…

Interest rates are soaring … the 10-year Treasury yields are at their highest level since 2007.

And the 10-year real rate, which takes into account inflation, is at its highest in 14 years!

(Click here to view larger image.)

The Prime Rate — the rate used as a reference point for pricing some loans such as mortgages, personal and small business loans — is the highest it’s been in 23 years!

Many consumers who have loans tied to the prime rate are now going to be entering into a world of pain.

Rising rates are not a good backdrop for stocks.

I know it looks kind of bleak for the market but that’s not the case in this market…

Crude oil.

In fact, crude is in the early stages of a bull market.

It’s up close to 30% since the end of June and it’s just getting started.

And just the other day the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is the United States’ piggy bank of oil for a rainy day, only has a 17-day supply.

It’s dropped from the historical average of more than a 30-day supply.

(Click here to view larger image.)

Here’s why that’s very bullish for crude…

The SPR has a capacity to hold more than 700 million barrels of oil.

Right now, there are only 350 million barrels in storage — a 50% drop.

Eventually, the United States is going to have to fill the SPR back up.

Bottom line … they will need to purchase more than 300 million barrels…

That is a huge amount of pent-up demand that will drive oil prices, some analysts say, well north of $150 a barrel in a hurry.

If that wasn’t enough reason for higher crude prices … wait, there’s more…

Low supply: Cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia have reduced global oil flow. OPEC projects a huge daily deficit of oil as we head into 2024. High demand: Outpacing the supply. Demand around the world continues to increase as developing countries modernize. Winter is coming: Peak winter months mean lots of cold days and more fossil fuel to keep your home warm.

The oil benchmark, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, is already moving higher … from a low of $67 per barrel in June, to nearly $95 per barrel just a few days ago.

And the Biden administration is doubling down on “clean energy.”

The new energy plan will result in “the fewest oil and gas lease sales in [U.S.] history.”

This is just the beginning.

Over the past year or so I’ve been researching the energy markets.

What I found out turned me from a green energy Tesla driver to making a full 180-degree turn.

Just a few months ago, I reached out to a real pro in the energy industry…

Josh Young, founder and CEO of Bison Investments, a hedge fund which soared 349% in 2021.

Josh has oil running through his veins.

We talked about the inner workings of the industry, the supply-demand story, Chinese oil consumption and when, not if, oil will be heading higher.

If you don’t have a position in crude oil, it’s not too late.

And I highly suggest you listen in on our conversation here:

(Click here to watch it now.)

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor

