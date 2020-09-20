On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said it planned to keep interest rates near zero through at least 2023.

Its press release focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic: “The ongoing public health crisis will continue to weigh on economic activity, employment and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.”

And on Wednesday afternoon, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. economy will rely heavily on stimulus from the federal government going forward.

