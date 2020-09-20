 be_ixf;ym_202009 d_20; ct_50

Poll: Did the Fed Make You More Bullish?

Sep 20, 2020

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said it planned to keep interest rates near zero through at least 2023.

Its press release focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic: “The ongoing public health crisis will continue to weigh on economic activity, employment and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.”

And on Wednesday afternoon, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. economy will rely heavily on stimulus from the federal government going forward.

(If you haven’t watched it yet, the latest Market Insights video features Ian King and Michael Carr’s thoughts on the Fed’s statements.)

So, the Poll of the Week is: Do the Fed’s statements make you more bullish or less bullish?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:

