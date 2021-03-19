 be_ixf;ym_202103 d_19; ct_50

Poll — How Are You Playing the Real Estate Boom?

Ted Bauman

Posted by | Mar 19, 2021 |

21 second read

Earlier this week, Barron’s announced the housing market “is still hot.”

A day later, MarketWatch reported that housing starts dropped in February.

Is this the beginning of the end of this boom?

After conducting extensive research into this market, my money’s on no.

Tell us below how you’re getting in on the gains … and to find out what your fellow readers are doing as well.

