Poll: Have You Already Started Your Holiday Shopping?

On Thanksgiving last year, millions of Americans stood in lines outside stores, waiting for Black Friday sales to start.

With the pandemic continuing to hurt brick-and-mortar shopping, though, retailers are relying on e-commerce more than ever this holiday season.

For example, instead of a typical Black Friday shopping event, retailers have begun featuring online holiday deals throughout the entire month of November.

So, the Poll of the Week is: Have you already started your holiday shopping?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:

