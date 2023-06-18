Although the price of crude oil has been falling…

Supply is down and demand is rising.

You know what comes next — higher prices.

And I’m not the only one saying this.

Mark Mills is one of the top physicists in the business.

He’s my go-to person when it comes to getting the real facts on fossil fuels and green energy.

I recently sat down with him and we spoke about why the simple math points to higher oil prices.

What Mark told me on this podcast knocked my socks off.

You’re not going to want to miss this.

(Or you can read the transcript here.)

We’ve made an impossible $1 trillion gamble on clean energy…

First, President Biden killed the Keystone pipeline.

Then he froze new oil and gas drilling permits.

And now he’s out to cancel coal.

These actions have set the stage for disaster…

And has set us up for a disaster that will make the 1970’s oil crisis feel like a walk in the park.

You must make a simple move now to help protect your family and financial future.

It could even help grow your money in spite of the energy crisis President Biden has just ignited.

Click here now to see how.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor