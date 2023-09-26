There’s one massive tech trend that doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Artificial intelligence (AI).

Farmers are using AI to grow our food with better quality and efficiency. AI is being used in health care to analyze X-rays and diagnose cancer patients earlier.

And with the rise of wildfires, from California and Maui to the Mediterranean, AI is actually helping firefighters. They’re using “AI-enabled cameras to scan the horizons for smoke,” while Microsoft is using predictive AI to locate potential fires.

But AI has another HUGE benefit … it can help you make money.

Against 24 years of data, one AI strategy showed it could beat the market by 300-to-1.

That strategy was created by Adam O’Dell, Chief Investment Strategist over at Money & Markets — and Amber and I had to know more.

His purpose: He wanted to ONLY buy stocks that are going up and likely to keep going up for the next 30 days.

Or in other words, stocks that are showing momentum in this market. Now, he’s sharing his new AI strategy with you.

(Or read the transcript here.)

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

Market News: Construction on new homes is dropping to 2020 lows, but building permits are actually on the rise this year. So what’s going on with the U.S. housing market? [1:10]

Construction on new homes is dropping to 2020 lows, but building permits are actually on the rise this year. So what’s going on with the U.S. housing market? [1:10] Mega Trend: Adam joins us to explain how his brand-new trading system, Infinite Momentum , trades on simplicity, power and a stock’s momentum. [5:40]

Adam joins us to explain how his brand-new trading system, , trades on simplicity, power and a stock’s momentum. [5:40] Crypto Corner: What does bond trading have to do with crypto? Well, my old employer Citigroup is now offering “blockchain fractional bond custody” and tokenized deposits to make it faster and easier to buy and trade bonds. (Don’t worry. I’ll explain.) [15:05]

