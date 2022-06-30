My Top 5 Bear Market Targets

We are smack dab in the middle of a bear market.



I’ve been saying it for months now. In our Options Arena three weeks ago, I was the lone bear calling for a 10% decline in the S&P 500.



And sure enough, it’s fallen as far as 12.4% since then.



Now, many investors are in denial. They’re scared to accept our new reality.



But me? I’m welcoming it with open arms.



This is a trader’s market, after all. We can make money with calls in the rallies, and from puts in the dips.



Each and every day is ripe with opportunities for MASSIVE gains — if you know where to look.



Unfortunately, the average investor doesn’t have access to the necessary tools to spot these trades on their own.



That’s why I started my Bank It or Tank It series on YouTube. I’ve been doing these videos for years with one simple goal… to bring YOU winning trade ideas.



And today, I have five stocks on my radar.



These names are all across the board. One’s in the energy sector. One’s a tech stock. Another’s in the oil industry.



But they all have one thing in common…



A key level to watch in the weeks ahead.



A key level to watch in the weeks ahead.

(Click here to watch now.)

In this week’s Bank It or Tank It, I added a bonus analysis…



Big Money trades. If you read any of my Monday sends, you know I love to follow unusual options activity. It’s a great way to get inside the minds of the top players on Wall Street.



More often than not, these traders know something we don’t. That’s why they’re willing to bet a lot of cash on a trade that has just days, sometimes hours to play out.



Fortunately, we don’t need the inside scoop to land these double- and triple-digit gains.



With the right tools, you can piggyback off these Big Money moves — and see your portfolio go UP before lunchtime.



I bring this up because Andrew Keene has pioneered a Shadow Scanner system that catches these trades as they’re being placed.



The lucky members of his live Trade Room get up to 10 of these opportunities every morning, Monday through Thursday.



And it brings me great pleasure to announce…



Andrew’s Trade Kings is live, right now.



Trust me, you won’t want to miss this.



Trust me, you won't want to miss this.

Regards,



Chad Shoop, CMT

Editor, True Options Masters

Chart of the Day:

Silver’s Last Stand

By Mike Merson, Managing Editor, True Options Masters

(Click here to view larger image.)

It brings me no pleasure to say this as a SILJ bagholder, but silver prices are on the verge of a major breakdown.



(OR — unfortunately less likely — set up for a bounce like we haven’t seen in over 2 years.)



Silver made a surprise breakout move in 2020, rocketing from $18 an ounce to a high of almost $30 in less than a month. That was the last time we saw precious metals doing what people expect of them — acting like safe havens in high-volatility environments.



Since then, it’s done nothing but struggle and frustrate. It’s sitting right on its 200-week moving average — a critical support level.



If silver can bounce here, it has to contend with the overhead resistance at around $22. It recently tried to break back above that resistance and failed.



It really does seem like anything that holds a sliver of risk is in the dumps these days. So long as the dollar keeps rising, it’s likely to stay that way.



But watch this support level. It’s likely to pick up at least some amount of buying interest.

Regards,



Mike Merson

Managing Editor, True Options Masters