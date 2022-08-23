I still remember the last time I saw him.

Sailing off into the sunset on a $13 million-dollar yacht. Blonde hair blowing in the summer breeze off the coast of Miami.

On the trading floor, we went by code names based on our initials. I was “AXK.” He was “HES.”

HES was my mentor, and a close friend to this day. He made so much money on the trade floor, he quit trading and traveled the world.

I figured if it was good enough for him, it was good enough for me.

Since I retired from the trading floor, I’ve traveled to over 60 countries. Every other day, I’m hopping a flight to a new location.

I love the lifestyle trading has given me.