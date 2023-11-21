Imagine being able to own a piece of anything.

Maybe it’s a small fraction of a Leonardo da Vinci painting or a new nuclear plant in Europe.

The tokenization of “real-world” assets, as well as a way to keep track of who owns what, is one of crypto’s biggest promises.

And big banks — which once shunned crypto — are now carving out a niche for themselves in this space.

It’s an if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em kind of thing.

One of my favorite stories right now is JPMorgan partnering with Apollo Global. Together, they’re using the blockchain network of Avalanche (AVAX), a Layer 1 crypto, to tokenize real-world assets.

In today’s video, I’m going to explain why this illustrates the future of finance…

And how AI is going to make it possible.

Market News: Just to recap, U.S. inflation slowed down in October. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says deflation could be coming soon, at least to the food industry. [2:25]

We answer Mickey’s question about Amber’s Tesla and electric vehicle prediction for 2024. “Aren’t there still time limits on tax credits?” [8:56] Crypto Corner: Big banks like JPMorgan are using crypto’s “tokenized” blockchain technology. I break down why this is the future of financial transactions — and AI innovations like the AI Pin are at the heart of it. [15:32]

