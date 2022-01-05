January’s Market Outlook: Don’t Fear the Fed

Welcome to the first Monthly Market Outlook of 2022!

The key fear that threatened markets last year was inflation…



This year, it’s rate hikes.



Lots of folks seem to be itching to pull the trigger and dump their stocks at the first sign of rising interest rates from the Fed.



But per our options masters Mike Carr and Chad Shoop, that would be a critical mistake.



In fact, both expect stocks to post great numbers in 2022, even if the Fed hikes rates three times.



In today’s Monthly Market Outlook, the guys lay out how they think the year will play out.



And, as always, they drill into what they’re seeing on the charts to give their best trading ideas for the month ahead.



This month Mike is projecting a 4% up move for his next S&P target… and Chad has spotted some promising setups in energy, tech, and small caps on his Profit Radar.



Just check out our Outlook below to see what they’ve been cooking…

