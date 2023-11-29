Get this…

There are 330 million U.S. residents.

How many of those folks do you think are members of Amazon Prime?

168 million. That’s over half the population of America.

From day one Jeff Bezos realized one thing…

(Click to see what Jeff Bezos says.)

What’s good for customers, is good for shareholders.

THAT is how you create a company built to last.

Bezos was laser-focused on the three things customers want most: price, selection and convenience.

That’s it. Pretty simple, right?

To make that happen — Amazon broke down the traditional barriers between customer and retailer…

Breaking Barriers

Amazon started way back in 1994 as an online bookstore.

But soon, Bezos would get emails from customers asking if he’d consider selling CDs … DVDs … and electronics.

Instead of ignoring the idea, he made it happen.

And get this — soon after Amazon began selling music and movies…

Bezos emailed 1,000 random customers … and asked THEM directly what else they would like to buy on his site.

Can you imagine any other CEO doing such a thing?

But the customer answers became a turning point for Amazon…

Because Jeff Bezos soon realized that he could sell anything — that there was nothing standing in the way of Amazon becoming the “everything store.”

And more than that — he quickly realized that every new product he introduced made his customer base that much larger…

The more products he offered … the more customers would come in.

And that was the beginning of one of the greatest business success stories of all time.

Amazon was constantly innovating to improve the customer experience.

In 1995, Bezos allowed customers to post their own product reviews … even negative ones. This helped create a “community of trust” in the products Amazon sold.

And I have to admit — when I’m looking for a particular item — the first thing I do is scroll down and see what other customers have to say about it.

In 1997, Amazon patented the game-changer for e-commerce sites…

The “1-click” order button — enter your personal information once … and you never have to enter your details again … now EVERYTHING on Amazon is just one click away.

Then, a year later, Amazon let customers see third-party products side by side with Amazon products … to make sure they’re getting the best product at the best price.

This opened the door to more and more third-party vendors — further expanding the products Amazon offered.

Today, Amazon itself sells over 12 million products.

But if you add in the 9.1 million third-party sellers … there’s over 353 million products on sale.

And in 2005, Amazon introduced Amazon Prime — where, for $79 a year, members could get unlimited two-day shipping for free…

And that includes access to services like Prime Video and Amazon Music.

I’m IN for Life

I’ve been a customer of Amazon since March 10, 1998 … more than 25 years ago. And I’m a customer for life.

In fact, I still remember the very first book product I ever bought on Amazon.

It was the book Ronald Reagan: How an Ordinary Man Became an Extraordinary Leader.

I asked the Banyan Edge team if they remember their first Amazon purchase.

Everyone said yes! And they told me about the video game, book or boots they bought more than 15 years ago.

Amazon is a part of our lives — because Bezos was obsessed with creating an incredible customer experience.

Now, let me ask you — what was the first item YOU purchased on Amazon?

Do you remember?

Well, if you don’t, it’s easy to find out right on Amazon’s website under “your orders.”

Once you’ve found it — click this link here and tell me… What was the first product you bought from Amazon?

Partner with Amazon

There’s a small company few outside of Wall Street have ever heard of…

Yet, what it’s doing is so innovative — it’s completely disrupting its entire sector.

In fact, its strategy is so unique — even giants like Amazon have chosen to partner with it, rather than compete.

I was so impressed with this little-known company — I invested my own money to buy shares of this stock.

Check out the full story here.

Bonus: By watching the video now, you’ll also see how you can get my new stock recommendation, coming out tomorrow.

Trust me, you won’t want to miss it.

All I can tell you today is go here now.

Until next time!

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor