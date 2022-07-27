I’m Trading Options on THIS Controversial Asset??

Yesterday, I told you about a new decision from the SEC that’s opened the doors to a huge opportunity.



Well, sort of.



But in the meantime, I want to address some questions you may have.



There’s been a lot of interest — and a good amount of skepticism — regarding my new strategy.



I understand. “43,000% gains” is hard to wrap your head around…



Especially since I believe these results are just the tip of the iceberg.



As a loyal reader of True Options Masters, you deserve an explanation.



Let me show you exactly how this is possible…

The Power of Leverage

This ticker has a diehard following. Many of them are convinced it will change the world.



To be clear, I don’t think that will ever happen. And I wouldn’t be caught dead with it in my portfolio.



But that doesn’t mean I won’t trade it.



Especially when it’s proven to be one of the most volatile assets in the world.



So, over the last few months, I’ve been working on a strategy specifically designed for this controversial asset.



You know by now that this strategy returned life-changing, 43,000% gains over a seven-year backtest.



These results have been verified by several people, including our very own Amber Hestla, who tried everything she could to poke a hole in them.



The number is always the same: 43,000%.



But you see, that number is just the beginning…



My strategy — powerful as it was — had a handicap. Something that prevented it from reaching its full potential.



It couldn’t use leverage.



Put simply, leverage is a way to increase returns. One example is a futures contract. You can buy a contract on the S&P 500 for $6,600. That amount controls about $198,600 worth of stock. A 1% move is a gain of $1,986, or a 30% return in your account.



Of course, a 1% decline in the S&P 500 also results in a 30% decline in your account. Leverage cuts both ways.



That’s why most individuals prefer to trade options.



Options are also a leveraged market, but with significantly reduced risk. Unlike with futures, you can never lose more than you invest in an options contract.



This allows you to leverage small moves into big gains, while capping your risk.



So, when the SEC approved options trading on this ticker last year for the first time ever, it unlocked the full power of my strategy…

See, the asset I’m trading is volatile by design.



Throughout its short history, it’s been prone to extreme price swings in both directions.



Some say it’s already made its big move… But they’re wrong.



So long as this ticker exists, it will be volatile. That’s the nature of the market.



And now, thanks to the SEC’s ruling, we can use options to leverage those moves into huge profits…



Profits that make 43,000% look like child’s play.



There’s a good chance you’ve already guessed the ticker I’m trading…



Controversial. Volatile. And, as of last year, optionable.



I’ll explain everything there in full.



You’ll see which options I’m trading… Every rule I followed to get these outstanding results… And how anyone can start trading this ticker in a regular brokerage account.



Regards,



Michael Carr, CMT, CFTe

Editor, True Options Masters

