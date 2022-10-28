I Want You to Hear This…

Are you successful?

If you think you are, what benchmark are you using?

The size of your net worth? The size of your home? The type of car you drive?

Because when I was younger, I measured success by the size of my net worth.

The more zeros after the dollar sign, the more successful I thought I was.

As I became older and wiser, I realized success is not only about money.

This week while vacationing in Nicaragua, I had time to think.

And while watching the sunset, I was inspired to share some thoughts with you.

So I took out my iPhone and recorded a quick video on what I consider a successful life.

Click here…

And I’d really like for you to let me know what you think. Send me an email at RealTalk@BanyanHill.com!

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk