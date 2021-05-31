Honoring Those Who’ve Protected Our American Dreams

This Memorial Day, I want to share a special conversation that I recently had with former U.S. Marine Mark “Oz” Geist.

Mark was one of the heroes that held off more than 500 terrorists as they attacked the U.S. State Department Mission Compound in Benghazi, Libya in 2012.

I first sat down with him in January, when he was a guest on my podcast: The Charles Mizrahi Show. Since then, it’s become the No. 1-streamed episode.

Mark shared his incredible story of service, sacrifice and commitment. He suffered severe injuries while fighting off the terrorists at Benghazi … but saved dozens of lives in the process.

He’s a true American hero, plain and simple.

And that’s why I can’t think of anyone better to share their thoughts on the meaning of Memorial Day.

Watch my full video below to hear our conversation.

