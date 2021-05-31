 be_ixf;ym_202105 d_31; ct_50

Select Page

Honoring Those Who’ve Protected Our American Dreams

Charles Mizrahi

Posted by | May 31, 2021 | ,

54 second read

Honoring Those Who’ve Protected Our American Dreams

This Memorial Day, I want to share a special conversation that I recently had with former U.S. Marine Mark “Oz” Geist.

Mark was one of the heroes that held off more than 500 terrorists as they attacked the U.S. State Department Mission Compound in Benghazi, Libya in 2012.

I first sat down with him in January, when he was a guest on my podcast: The Charles Mizrahi Show. Since then, it’s become the No. 1-streamed episode.

Mark shared his incredible story of service, sacrifice and commitment. He suffered severe injuries while fighting off the terrorists at Benghazi … but saved dozens of lives in the process.

He’s a true American hero, plain and simple.

And that’s why I can’t think of anyone better to share their thoughts on the meaning of Memorial Day.

Watch my full video below to hear our conversation.

And afterwards, be sure to let me know how you’re honoring this day by writing in at AmericanInvestor@BanyanHill.com.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor

 

Recommended For You

Start Powering Your American Dream — and Retirement

Read My Latest Op-Ed: My Mother’s Legacy Gives a Valuable Lesson

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

"I couldn’t believe it … in just 2 months, I made $298,506 on one stock – that’s a 24% gain!"

- John B.

“Paul, in September of 2017, I decided to go ‘all in’ on my stock positions and follow the portfolios in your services. My account value was $335,000. As of today, it totals 1.1 million dollars! Yes, that’s tripling my money in less than 3 years.”

- Suzie M.

"I went all in with $310,000 and a year later, my portfolio was at $425,000. This I would have never accomplished with mutual funds, I will be following your research for the rest of my life thank you Paul and the team."

- Karl A.

Share This