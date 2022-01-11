Finding Acorns Before They Become Mighty Oaks

There are thousands of them on worldwide exchanges.

They make up roughly half of all public companies.

But here’s the kicker…

Like acorns, they’re small and unknown. Most investors ignore them.

And that’s music to my ears — because it means more money for my brokerage account.

All of the largest and best companies were once small companies. And finding mighty oaks when they are little acorns can be the key to tremendous returns…

In fact, some of the largest and best-performing stocks of all time — like Berkshire Hathaway, Amgen and Walmart — started out as microcaps.

Microcaps are companies with market caps below $500 million. And they give the average investor a huge advantage over Wall Street.

You can buy their stocks with your broker just as easily as Apple, Microsoft or any stock in the S&P 500.

And while they might be a fraction of the size of S&P 500 companies, they’ve knocked the stuffing out of them…

Clear Winners

I call the best of the best microcaps, “Super Stocks.”

Because for close to a century, they’ve beaten the market by 600%. In fact, they can even be “millionaire makers.”

Let me paint the picture for you…

In 2020, the top 5 stocks in the S&P 500 were Tesla, Etsy, Nvidia, PayPal and L Brands.

And if you’d invested $10,000 in each of them in January 2020, you would’ve had $188,800 by the end of the year.

Turning $50,000 into more than $188,000 in just a year is nothing to sneeze at!

But let’s say that you’d invested $10,000 each into the top 5 Super Stocks of 2020 instead. At the end of the year, your investment would’ve been worth more than $1 million!

That’s $188,800 versus $1 million — in just one year.

You can see why I call them Super Stocks now, right?

Not Equal

Here’s the Real Talk: The best of the best microcap stocks beat the stuffing out of their larger cousins in the S&P 500 almost every year.

And the likelihood of these Super Stocks going up 1,000% is a lot more common than you might think.

But keep in mind, not all microcaps are created equal…

Many microcaps are new companies. Some have no proven track record, assets, operations or revenues. And some have products and services that are still in development or have yet to be tested in the market.

That means the microcap space involves a lot of risk. And I never want you to speculate on companies with no real value.

So, I’ve put together a few key criteria on how to only target Super Stocks — the microcaps with proven track records and real assets. Tomorrow, I’ll share them with you.

But in the meantime, don’t forget to check out my latest video on Super Stocks. You won’t want to miss my insights on them.

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor