This Epic Comeback Just Happened — Cryptos Are Next

There’s no denying it — crypto is getting hammered.

In fact, its total market cap has fallen 67% from its November 2021 peak.

That’s much steeper than the Nasdaq’s 34% pullback.

But there’s an advantage to today’s low prices: They’re the perfect way to build up long-term positions.

Right now, you should be using crypto’s weakness as a buying opportunity.

After all, we’ve seen a similar scenario play out before.

Last decade, one asset class struggled just as much as crypto is now.

Then a catalyst sent a flood of investment into this space.

If you want to see what a sudden resurgence looks like, keep reading…

1 Catalyst Sent This Asset Class Rallying

Not that long ago, investors turned their back on one poorly performing asset class.

I’m talking about commodities.

Between its 2008 peak and the end of 2019, the Bloomberg Commodity Index plunged 66%.

But then inflation entered the scene as a major catalyst.

And starting in 2020, investors rushed into commodities.

Now the index is up 67% just since 2021.

The chart below shows commodities’ decade-long crash … and the following rally.

So what happened, exactly?

Well, studies show that an influx of fund flows can drive up prices.

After all, the funds have no choice but to buy the underlying assets.

This effect isn’t quite as pronounced with commodities as it is with stocks. But it’s still having an impact.

As you can see in the chart below, prices soared around the time we started to see substantial funds pouring in.

(Source: Bloomberg.)

The same money flow concept can apply to crypto as well — even though there isn’t yet a mature exchange-traded fund market in the space.

As demand and appetite for crypto heats up, traders funnel in fresh money and prices skyrocket.

Get Ready for the Next Crypto Boom

Ian King says that by 2026, there will be 1 billion crypto users.

That’s triple the current user base.

And as usage increases, I expect several cryptos will rise exponentially.

Keep in mind, though, that there are nearly 20,000 cryptos.

Most of these aren’t worth investing in.

So it’s best that you let an expert like Ian guide you.

That’s why I’m so excited about his upcoming crypto webinar.

He’s going to show you how to make $1 million or more by investing in the best crypto opportunities.

We’ll have more info about Ian’s presentation in Winning Investor Daily on Tuesday.

So check back for his latest insights on the crypto space.

Regards,

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

Morning Movers

The stock market is closed today in observance of Juneteenth.