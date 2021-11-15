Disney and PayPal Disappoint: Time to Prepare for the Worst?

And just like that … investors are getting nervous again.

High-flying stocks such as Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) disappointed on earnings and pulled the market down last week.

Whether the volatility lasts or not, it’s a good reminder that you should always have a plan B when it comes to investing.

In today’s video, Ted and Clint give you six strategies to hedge against a market correction so that you can stay ahead no matter what.

Be Prepared With a Plan

In 2020, when COVID-19 hit, The Bauman Letter created a survival guide to assist readers when the market was at its most volatile.

Similar to today, we were NOT predicting a market crash. Rather, we were preparing you with a plan B … in case there were immediate downturns or a market correction.

Ted and Clint still have a bullish outlook, but they acknowledge that the short-term risk is elevated. So, if you’re going to play the market when risks are high, at least take note of these six strategies in today’s video.

Click here to watch this week’s video or click on the image below:

Good investing,



Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter