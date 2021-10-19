The Crypto Party Just Started

A term you hear thrown around a lot in the investing world is “venture capital.” Or “VC” for short.

It’s just another way of saying early-stage investors.

Venture capitalists can be either private or public, or individuals or a company. Regardless of who they are, they all invest in companies and ideas that they believe will be leaders in the future.

By investing before the herd, VC has made HUGE gains. Especially in tech.

For example:

Early investors in Facebook would be up 933,766% today.

And investors in Airbnb would be up 3,564,666%.

Now, it’s easy to think that you’ve missed the biggest investments of the information age.

Take the crypto markets this year. They’re hovering near all-time highs.

With the market up nearly 1,000% since 2020, are we late to the party?

Venture capitalists don’t seem to think so … here’s why.

Follow Venture Capitalists to Crypto Gains

In the third quarter of 2021, venture capitalists funneled a record $6.6 billion into blockchain companies.

That’s six times higher than the $1 billion invested in the same quarter last year.

(Source: Blockdata.)

The surge in funding for blockchain companies is a sign that huge crypto gains are on the horizon.

We’ve seen it before.

In June, Solana (SOL) received $314 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

Over the next three months, it rallied more than 500%.

VC’s recent focus on blockchain companies tells me one thing…

They think they are early.

And if you are investing in crypto now, you’re still early. Despite the nearly 1,000% gain over the next year, there’s a lot more to come.

The interesting thing is…

It’s not only small VCs that are interested in blockchain.

Massive companies such as IBM, Visa and Google have been investing in the tech since as early as 2013.

In fact, Google has now invested in 23 blockchain companies, according to Blockdata.

Many of its blockchain investments have been directly related to crypto.

I follow the money.

And recent trends show that crypto is the place to be.

According to Fidelity, 70% of investment firms want exposure to cryptos in the future.

With institutional interest at record highs, I expect blockchain funding will grow exponentially.

Ride the Third Wave

Currently, blockchain venture funding only accounts for 4% of VC funding globally.

This means there is a TON of room for growth.

And as money floods into the space, the crypto industry will mature. This will attract new investors.

This cycle will be a catalyst that sends cryptos higher.

But like the stock market, the majority of the gains will come from a select group of cryptos.

