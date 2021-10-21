Crash-Proof Your Portfolio With This Trading System

October 21, 1929, was a dark day for the stock market.

Investors panicked that morning after a week of losses.

Back then, traders placed orders via telephone or telegraph. But the lines couldn’t handle a frenzy of activity.

Investors tried to dump millions of shares, causing huge delays. It took over an hour for stock prices to update at one point, creating further chaos.

It was a sign that things were about to get worse. Much worse.

Three days later, the infamous “Black Thursday” kicked off the worst stock market crash in history.

As you can see, everything can change in the blink of an eye.

My point isn’t to scare you, though. Consider this a reminder of how important it is to always have a backup plan.

That’s why I want to let you know about a trading system that makes money even when stocks are falling.

Trading With Algorithms

My colleague Clint Lee says: “As long as stocks are moving, there’s always money to be made.”

You may not know this, but Clint was one of the original “quants” on Wall Street. That’s short for quantitative analyst.

These are the geniuses who use math and algorithms to trade.

Nowadays, many hedge funds use quantitative trading strategies.

That enables high-frequency trading, where computers buy and sell stocks in a fraction of a second.

Clint used his techniques to manage over $2 billion in assets — with incredible success.

U.S. News & World Report even ranked one of his funds No. 1 in its category.

Today, he’s using those same skills to help everyday Americans.

And let me tell you: The results have been as good as you’d expect.

Protect Your Portfolio With Options

When Clint was on Wall Street, he used options all the time.

He used them to hedge his trades … to increase his profits … and even to protect his portfolios from market corrections.

That’s because, with options, you can make money just as easily from falling stock prices as you could from rising ones.

For example, during an intensive backtest against the last three years of stock market data, Clint’s system targeted Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: AMD) as the stock started to rally.

The result: a 201% profit in just 41 days.

But his system also triggered when IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) started a strong downward trend.

IBM lost 12.7%. But Clint’s strategy could’ve made a 177% profit in just 27 days by using options.

Clint tested his system like this with hundreds of individual stocks against thousands of different data points.

It’s the same way he used to validate his techniques on Wall Street.

And it really works.

In the last nine months, Clint has had a 95% win rate, with an average return of 56% per trade.

Countdown to Profits

Clint’s strategy is so powerful, it turned $25,000 into $300,000 in just three years.

That’s a 12X return!

And what makes it even more impressive is that this result includes both the winning trades and the losing ones.

It’s that good.

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS: NLLSF) is a Norwegian company that provides solutions for the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen from renewable energy sources. It is up 17% this morning after reporting earnings for the third quarter, with the highest revenues in company history and strong growth prospects.



Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS: KUASF), one of TikTok’s largest rivals in China, is up 16% today. This was thanks to the announcement of a multiyear partnership with NBA China. Kuaishou will become an Official NBA China short-video platform and the first video content creation community of NBA China.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI), the Chinese equivalent of Uber, is up 11% this morning. This is part of a broader trend in Chinese tech stocks. Investors believe the worst of the regulatory crackdown is over, leaving tech companies such as DiDi at attractive low prices.

Cosco Shipping Development Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CITAF) is a Chinese company that manufactures, services and leases cargo ships and shipping containers. It is seeing a rise of 11% today thanks to the general uptrend in Chinese stocks.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: OLPX) manufactures and sells luxury hair care products. The stock went public a month ago and has maintained a general upward momentum. Its continuing on that trend today with a 10% rise.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) is an online mobile multiplayer video game competition platform. The stock jumped 9% after the company named former Amazon Web Services (AWS) executive, Vatsal Bhardwaj, as chief product officer. Bhardwaj was the general manager and director of game tech at AWS.

Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, surveying, environmental sciences and project management. It is up 9% on the news that it is acquiring the North America and Asia Pacific engineering and consulting groups of Cardno Ltd. It plans to grow its environmental services and infrastructure segments.

Futu Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an online brokerage and wealth management platform in China. It is up 9% today on a bounce-back. It sank earlier in the week on the fears that the new personal information protection law could place restrictions on the company and make it hard for it to do business.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) is a Chinese fintech company with an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services. It’s up 8% as part of the broader uptrend in Chinese tech stocks.

Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), the casual footwear company, is up 8% after reporting earnings for the third quarter. It stood out from other apparel stocks this quarter by beating analyst expectations and even raising full-year outlook.