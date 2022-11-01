Avoid IPOs Like the Plague

If you’re at a poker table and you don’t know who the patsy is, you’re it.

That’s the bottom line on IPOs — initial public offerings.

There’s always time to buy quality businesses — one year, two years out.

In fact, probably the worst time to buy a stock is at the IPO.

But that’s exactly when most retail investors buy them.

Once you listen to my conversation with Dakin Campbell, you’ll never want to buy an IPO again.

In fact, tech companies have wised up and avoid IPOs.

In his latest book, Going Public: How Silicon Valley Rebels Loosened Wall Street’s Grip on the IPO and Sparked a Revolution, you’ll see why the retail investor is the patsy.

