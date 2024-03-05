When I worked at Salomon Brothers, I learned a very important lesson from a fellow trader.

He said:

“If you’re in sales, you can come in to work, and sometimes it’s just practice. If you’re a trader, you have to play the game every single day.”

And that’s how I approach investing across my financial services. I try to help you play the game — every day.

That’s why in this week’s video, we’re looking at the earliest timeframe for when the Federal Reserve could start issuing interest rate cuts…

And we’re taking a closer look at AI data centers.

These are massive buildings filled with computer servers that hold and calculate data. They’ve become the “physical epicenters” of AI innovation.

You heard from Aaron on this yesterday, but today, we’re giving away another AI stock in the Strategic Fortunes portfolio … one that’s positioned to soar off the back of this mega trend.

Market News: The Fed may start cutting interest rates as early as June! Here’s why. (Plus, my prediction on the next major buying opportunity — if we see a sell-off in the market later this year.) [1:46]

The Fed may start cutting interest rates as early as June! Here’s why. (Plus, my prediction on the next major buying opportunity — if we see a sell-off in the market later this year.) [1:46] Tech Trends: We’re featuring a promising stock from the Strategic Fortunes portfolio. Currently, it holds around a 322% The even better news? A new Bloomberg report forecasts more big gains ahead for this stock, thanks to AI data centers . [8:00]

We’re featuring a promising stock from the Strategic Fortunes portfolio. Currently, it holds around a The even better news? A new Bloomberg report forecasts more big gains ahead for this stock, thanks to . [8:00] Investing Opportunity: If you want to invest in more AI stock opportunities like the one we give today, go here to learn more about “AI Energy,” and this potential $40 trillion market disruptor.

If you want to invest in more AI stock opportunities like the one we give today, Crypto Corner: Hold onto your seats! On February 27, bitcoin (BTC) underwent a surprising supply vs. demand issue. 9,000 BTC were purchased, but only 900 BTC were mined (added to the market). This 10X discrepancy poses an even more interesting situation as the bitcoin halving approaches in April. What does this mean if BTC is in your portfolio? (Plus, I make a new bitcoin price prediction!) [12:35]

