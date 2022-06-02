10X Fortunes: “Mad Scientist” Stock Trading With Adam O’Dell

10X The Great Stuff?

Ah, Thursday. Here at last!

Your reward for (almost) making it through the short workweek? Some extra special Stuff — like, even greater than normal Great Stuff. It’s a whole 10X cooler, in fact.

What’s cooler than being cool?

Umm … ice-cold Great Stuff interviews? Nah, that sounds a bit hostile. We like to keep things warm and welcoming ‘round here — especially when it’s interview time and special guests are in attendance.

(Hurry, hurry, clean up the place! He’s already here!)

You might remember us sitting down between the virtual ferns with some of Banyan Hill’s top trading talent in previous Great Stuff interviews.

Who could forget digging into the big hype on small-cap stocks with Ian King? Or getting Adam-antium-strength returns with Adam O’Dell?

Today, we head back to the Great Stuff interview studio — wait, we have one of those?! — for another great fireside chat.

Adam O’Dell’s back in the saddle again, ready to show off what he’s been working on all pandemic long. And no, it’s not building a bunker.

So, without any further ado … let’s get ready to rumble!

Great Stuff:

Adam, you came back! We have so few visitors around here … for reasons. It’s good to see a familiar face. So how the heck are you, man?

Adam O’Dell:

I’m Great–Stuff great, Joe!

I mean … my wife might tell you I need a shower. But with the market handing out buying opportunities at, what, 50%-plus discounts? I’d be a fool not to put in extra hours right now.

Great Stuff:

I have to say, we’re glad to have you back for another Great Stuff interview! The Great Ones seem to love your stuff, man. Everyone’s asking to hear more from you. So we kept your virtual seat warm, and I think you left a Diet Coke over by the radiator from our last interview…

Adam O’Dell:

Umm … no, thanks. I’m a Miami guy, so only Cuban coffee for me!

Great Stuff:

Do I have Cuban coffee? Does a bear … you know what, never mind.

Let’s get right to it, then. Tell us about this next big thing you’re working on. I can literally smell what you’re cookin’. Adam, are you like The Rock?

Adam O’Dell:

Ha … that’s my ghost pepper hot sauce, Joe. I’ll send you a bottle, if you ask nicely and sign my waiver!

Seriously though, I didn’t get called “The Mad Scientist” by my trading buddies for no reason. You know I love mixing up new recipes on my stock-trading software.

My latest one is FIRE! It’s called 10X Fortunes, Joe — and it’s designed to target stocks with the potential to hit 1,000% (or more) in a year.

Just imagine it: 1,000% is enough to turn $1,000 into $10,000 … and $10,000 into $100,000 … all within 12 short months.

Great Stuff:

1,000%? In this market?

I don’t mean to be a doubting Thomas, but … tell me, it’s options trading, isn’t it?

Adam O’Dell:

N. O. — NO.

No options, Joe.

Let me be clear: These 1,000% opportunities are available only buying stocks. With 10X Fortunes, I’m not trading options, getting in on IPOs or using any kind of leverage … just plain-and-simple stock-slinging.

All you need is a basic brokerage account to profit from these plays. (Yes, even Robinhood.) It’s no different from how I’ve been teaching people to invest for the last 15 years. But now, with 10X Fortunes, we’re going after even bigger and faster gains — 1,000% or more.

That’s why 10X Fortunes is my most powerful profit-producing system to date. It’s my career’s most crowning achievement. I’m pretty sure it will become my legacy, in fact.

Great Stuff:

Oooh, legacy? Going the zen/Jedi route, are we?

But hold up…

You’re looking for 1,000% returns? Now?! Have … have you seen the market lately?

Adam O’Dell:

YES! And frankly, I LOVE IT. The timing for the release of my new system couldn’t be any more perfect. All the volatility we’re seeing in the market right now? Read my lips: It’s the BUYING opportunity of the decade.

I’ve seen it happen time and time again. While many people are obsessing over the day-to-day moves … the market always rebounds to higher highs. And with the right stock — just like those my 10X Fortunes is built to find — a 1,000% gain could easily be just the beginning.

Great Stuff:

See, that all sounds great … but how many of those 1,000% trades are actually out there? Isn’t this a once-in-a-lifetime kinda gain? Letting the days go by…

Adam O’Dell:

Oh, these 10X trades happen a lot more often than you may think. In fact, my research shows that over the last decade, there have been an average of 100 stocks per year to hit 1,000% or more!

I’ve analyzed these stocks inside and out, breaking down the common patterns between them. Then I reverse engineered my 10X Fortunes system to spot the exceptional traits that these 1,000% winners share.

You see, I’ve spent the last 10 years and well over a million dollars designing, refining and optimizing my new 10X Fortunes system. My team and I crunched millions of data points, pored over stacks of spreadsheets and dug through piles of corporate financial documents.

Great Stuff:

So while everyone else was building bunkers, buying new houses and playing video games during the pandemic, you … created a trading system for fun?

You and I have very different definitions of “fun.” I mean, around Great Stuff, we just trawl through corporate reports for the memes…

Adam O’Dell:

Hey, Joe, the memes are worth it!

And yes, cooking up killer trading systems is my favorite “fun” thing to do!

Personally, I created the 10X Fortunes system to help you and your Great Ones target the biggest and fastest gains possible — 1,000% or more on stocks in just one year.

And I can promise you … we’ve spared no expense, cut no corners or taken any shortcuts. I’ve been dead-set over the last decade on making sure 10X Fortunes is the most powerful profit-producing system I’ve ever created.

Of course, I got by with a little help from my friends — some wonderful team members who helped hone and battle-test the 10X Fortunes system.

An economist from the London School of Economics … a Capital Markets and Securities Analyst … a handful of MBAs and senior tech developers from some of the largest financial institutions in the world. Heck, I even had a CPA review my entire 10X Fortunes system.

Great Stuff:

A Canadian Polo Announcer? How’d you manage to snag one of them?! Oh, wait, you mean an accountant — and a mighty skilled one at that.

So you’ve got accountants checking out the fine details, economists testing the trading potential … what do I need to do to actually, you know, use your system?

Adam O’Dell:

That’s the best part: You simply follow my recommendations. I tell you when to enter and exit the stocks. That’s it.

We’ve gone through every effort imaginable to be absolutely sure we’re doing everything we can to increase the profit potential for you, all from plain, old stock trades. You just sit back and make the trades as they come.

Like I said, I’ve been developing and refining this new system with my team behind the scenes over the last decade — through both booms and busts — to maximize its profit potential.

And with everything we’re seeing in the markets right now, I knew it was the perfect time to finally share 10X Fortunes … time to find those massive opportunities that volatility can bring.

So I’ve fast-tracked the release of my new 10X Fortunes system, specifically to help you capitalize on the recent market downturn, potentially giving YOU the biggest buying opportunity of the decade.

Great Stuff:

That’s perfect — simple strategies are Great Stuff’s bread and butter. (Well, if bread and butter could execute trades.)

But lettuce be cereal: How does your 10X Fortunes system work? What’s the secret formula? Eye of newt? Do you have to sacrifice a goat to the Dow every morning?

Adam O’Dell:

Weird! And no! None of that now, Joe. (Sorry?)

Look, it’s simpler than you’d expect. The first step is to make sure we find stocks in a growing mega trend. Mega trends are big technological breakthroughs, like AI, electric vehicles, renewable energy and biotech — the topics I like reading about most in Great Stuff.

These are the industries that are shaping our future. And in general, they’re growing at a much faster rate than the overall economy. So that’s the first step. And it’s a crucial one. Because when you invest in a mega trend, making mega profits is a lot easier.

Second, 10X Fortunes looks for the right stock in that mega trend.

Because the reality is each mega trend will have its winners and losers. Not every electric vehicle or AI company will take off. You have to know how to separate the wheat from the chaff and identify the top stock, primed to explode higher.

Great Stuff:

Thanks for the ‘splaining!

See, this is exactly what I try and encourage Great Ones to do with their own investing habits. Sure, you could just buy a themed or sector-specific ETF to ride a mega trend. You could … but why not just find the best stock of the bunch? One and done.

Of course, that’s a lot easier said than done. So … how do you do it?

Adam O’Dell:

So, I built in a number of proprietary indicators and scanners into my 10X Fortunes system that crunch all the financial data for me.

It analyzes everything — from moving averages to trailing returns. And it looks at things like the size of the company, growth projections, sales, profitability and a whole bunch of other key financial metrics that allow me to go much deeper into the company’s specifics.

Then I dig into things like corporate leadership. Looking at things like the CEO, how much institutional money is flowing in … and the company’s competitive edge. I’m looking for an X-Factor that sets one stock above the competition.

I also consider other vital aspects that are much more nuanced and that don’t always show up on a spreadsheet or earnings report.

Finally, my 10X Fortunes system makes sure I’m recommending the stock at the right time, so that we won’t likely be holding the stock for weeks and months on end, waiting for some action. I want to make sure that we’re getting in at the right time, when the stock is building momentum and is primed to take off.

So that’s it in a nutshell:

1. Find the right mega trend.

2. Find the right stock in that mega trend, and…

3. Find the right time to buy the stock.

Of course, explaining my 10X Fortunes system in full detail would take much longer. But the point is I built 10X Fortunes to go after the biggest, fastest gains possible — 1,000% in a year.

Great Stuff:

Alright, one more question before we stop bugging you: Are there any stocks that fit your 10X Fortunes criteria right now? Like … right here, right now?

Great Ones are going nuts for new trades. Hook us up!

Adam O’Dell:

Well if you insist, I’ll let you in a little secret: I have my eyes on a new mega trend stock that checks the boxes for all three of my 10X Fortunes criteria.

It’s a tiny $20 fintech stock that I believe will easily hit 1,000% or more over the next year.

And during the “10X Fortunes Summit” on June 9, I’ll be sharing all the details on how you can get in on this special stock opportunity right away.

Great Stuff:

June 9? I’ll be there! You know what’s next: Roll out the red carpet, send out the invites. Where can Great Ones RSVP for this “10X Fortunes Summit” shindig?

Adam O’Dell:

You can sign up right here! It’s completely free to sign up for the summit. And I hope to see you there!

Great Stuff:

You heard the man! Make sure you sign up for the “10X Fortunes Summit” right here. Don’t forget. It’s that important.

With that, I’d like to say thanks to Adam and his team for joining us in the Great Stuff virtual studio today. If you — yes, you — have a specific Banyan Hill guru you’d like us to interview next, give a shout in the inbox.

