You Can Save Lives and Profit by Investing in This Mega Trend

It looks like something out of a science fiction film.

Doctors working in a lab, creating cures for nearly every disease. Until now, this was something we could only dream about.

Yet it’s finally happening right now.

One game-changing technology is helping to:

Detect and treat diseases — like cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and more — early.

Provide technology in the fight against COVID-19.

And diagnose intellectual and developmental delays in children.

These are applications you and I could be using today. Not months or years down the road.

And it’s just the tip of the iceberg, too!

Many diseases could soon be screened and treated before symptoms even appear. And most importantly, countless lives could be saved.

But you don’t need to be a molecular biologist to understand this technology — or how it could hand you profits in the years ahead while saving lives…

Genome Sequencing Will Impact Everyone’s Lives — Including Yours

In high school, I failed chemistry and biology. So, if science isn’t your No. 1 subject, I hear you.

But even I could see how much genome sequencing could impact people’s lives — including mine and yours. It left my mouth hanging wide open. And you should feel the same way.

Here’s how genome sequencing works…

Everybody has DNA. It’s the basic building block for your genes, which carry the information inherited from your parents and determine your traits. This includes everything from the color of your eyes to your height and even to whether your hair is curly or straight.

And a genome is the entire set of genes in a person. Genome sequencing maps out all of this genetic material.

It starts with putting a person’s blood or other DNA sample through a machine. The DNA data from this machine can then be run through computers to put together a personal genome.

These individual genomes are important because doctors can use them to look for variations or mutations in the DNA.

They not only can find the cause of existing medical conditions … but also catch diseases early in people that don’t even have any symptoms yet! All from looking at a patient’s DNA.

This is huge.

It means doctors could soon create personalized plans to treat major diseases based on the exact genes in patients’ genomes. Cancer treatment could be tailored to be less toxic for specific patient needs.

On a smaller scale, physicians could identify tiny genetic tendencies for where your health could be headed. They’d be able to suggest small lifestyle or environmental changes to improve your blood pressure or heart health.

Ultimately, everyone could see a better quality of life, whether they’re healthy or not.

Now, you might be thinking that this life-changing technology costs a fortune. There’s no way everyday people could afford it.

And that’s where you’d be wrong…

Take Advantage of Health Care Technology Profits

Back in the day, genome sequencing was definitely costly.

In the early 2000s, the cost to sequence just one person’s genome was nearly $100 million!

But that’s not the case anymore.

Thanks to decades of major technological innovations in the space, you can now have your own genome sequenced for just $600…

And with costs heading even lower, it could easily cost only $100 in the near future.

The genome sequencing space is seeing a huge drop in costs that’s accelerating demand. It’s also making it more affordable for doctors and patients to access and use.

Diagnosing and treating even rare diseases could soon be easily within reach. You, me and our loved ones could see the benefits almost immediately.

This is just one of many technologies revolutionizing the health care space. And today, U.S. health care spending is around $3.8 trillion, or $11,582 per person.

Health care spending accounts for close to 18% of gross domestic product. And that should climb even higher. By 2028, national health care spending is expected to reach $6.2 trillion!

So, health care technology will be a huge mega trend you should take advantage of today. And I recently put together a special presentation on ways to potentially profit on it in the months and years ahead.

You'll want to get a piece of this pie, so be sure to check it out right here.

