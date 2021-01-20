 be_ixf;ym_202101 d_20; ct_50

What Do YOU Say?

Angela Jirau

Posted by | Jan 20, 2021 |

23 second read

What Do YOU Say?

Welcome to our first poll of 2021, where you get to weigh in on the important topics.

Yesterday, Ted talked about Wall Street’s Boogeyman: Inflation!

Will we see inflation in 2021? Yes!

Will it be bad for your investment portfolio? Well, that depends, as Ted explained.

So, we’re curious: DOES the inflation boogeyman KEEP you awake at night along with Wall Streeters and CEOs?

Select from the options below to let us know.

