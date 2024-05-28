Imagine a sixteen-wheeler truck on the highway.

It’s in the lane next to you…

And it doesn’t have a driver.

It’s actually steering itself using autonomous driving capabilities.

I know that sounds a bit scary, but autonomous driving has been in development for several years.

Innovations in artificial intelligence and superior microchips are making Level 5 autonomy (or fully autonomous driving) possible.

Phil Koopman, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University, studies vehicle automation safety.

He agreed that “self-driving trucks can theoretically be safer than human-driven ones — for the very reason that they lack drivers who might become distracted or impaired.”

He did stipulate that the safety and reliability of these driverless cars would depend on the quality of the engineering…

Or in other words, the AI technology built into the machine.

The company we’re highlighting today is an autonomous vehicle startup that makes driverless trucks.

It already has its vehicles on the road in Arkansas and Ontario, Canada. It’s also set to expand to Texas later this year (including a very lucrative investment deal with Isuzu, the Japanese automaker.)

And if you’re ready to invest in the autonomous trend, we’re revealing one of my top stock picks.

It’s a true innovator in the autonomous vehicle market, which is set to grow from $35.5 billion in 2024 … to $76 billion by 2032.

Find out more in today’s video…

(Or read the transcript here.)

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

Market News: An increase in activity for U.S. businesses has had a big impact on the potential for interest rate cuts this year. Nvidia also continues to be a trendsetter in the AI industry. [2:22]

An increase in activity for U.S. businesses has had a big impact on the potential for interest rate cuts this year. Nvidia also continues to be a trendsetter in the AI industry. [2:22] Tech Trends: I discuss what will be the biggest shift in mobile phones and PCs this year, while Amber brings us news of an autonomous trucking startup that’s developing driverless trucks. [8:45]

I discuss what will be the biggest shift in mobile phones and PCs this year, while Amber brings us news of an autonomous trucking startup that’s developing driverless trucks. [8:45] Investing Opportunity: If you’re ready to invest in a true innovator in the autonomous vehicle market, add this stock [name + ticker dropped!] to your portfolio — from my True Momentum financial service. [10:28]

If you’re ready to invest in a true innovator in the autonomous vehicle market, add [name + ticker dropped!] to your portfolio — from my financial service. [10:28] Crypto Corner: The SEC approved an Ethereum ETF (exchange-traded-fund)! If the success of bitcoin (BTC) after its January ETF approvals is any indication, this could be very good news for Ethereum (ETH) .

Especially with the shifting sentiment about crypto in the financial world … and what will become the top commodity in the near future. [15:32]

The SEC approved an Ethereum ETF (exchange-traded-fund)! If the success of after its January ETF approvals is any indication, this could be very good news for . Especially with the shifting sentiment about crypto in the financial world … and what will become the top commodity in the near future. [15:32] Reader Spotlight: Inner Circle members Mike and Shiela share with us that the state of Wisconsin has invested $160 million into a bitcoin ETF. [21:30]

Until next time,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes