Tech Stock Rally: No. 1 Stock to Buy

Adapt or die.

It’s not the smartest or the strongest companies, but the ones that adjust best to their environment that survive.

In March the world changed. The globe is now engulfed by a worldwide pandemic.

COVID-19 is now the new normal.

Social distancing and masks become part of a new normal.

Many businesses couldn’t adapt, and now are bankrupt.

Brooks Brothers, a high-end retailer founded 200 years ago (and frequented by U.S. presidents), declared bankruptcy a few weeks ago.

So did Gold’s Gym and Chuck E. Cheese.

But on the flip side, look at Zoom Video Communications. What was once a fringe company is now so common that it’s become a shorthand for any type of video hangout. Think Zoom date, Zoom happy hour and Zoom event. People say things like this even when they’re using a different app!

What other companies are adapting and thriving?

I began to make changes for a COVID-19 world in March. I knew I needed to avoid vulnerable stocks. And I was right. Over the past few months, companies that were already weak before COVID-19 have gone belly up.

That’s the message I want companies in America today to take. If they can’t meet the needs of customers in a pandemic, they won’t last long.

I’ve begun looking for companies that don’t need foot traffic to make money. I don’t want movie theaters, retail stores or restaurants.

I want businesses with mission-critical products for customers. In a world like this, what do customers need? Where is the demand?

That’s what I talk about in my video today.

