 be_ixf;ym_202105 d_12; ct_50

Select Page

Read My Latest Op-Ed: My Mother’s Legacy Gives a Valuable Lesson

Charles Mizrahi

Posted by | May 12, 2021 | , ,

2 minute, 10 second read

Read My Latest Op-Ed: My Mother’s Legacy Gives a Valuable Lesson

Every Mother’s Day, my family would gather at my mom’s house.

There was always lunch on the table, laughter echoing throughout the house and the warmth of my mom’s love.

At the end of the visit, we’d all gather around to give Mom her gift. It didn’t matter what we gave her, her response was always the same: “I love it. So thoughtful.”

This past weekend was my first Mother’s Day without my mom, who passed away a few weeks ago. So, there was no gathering, no lunch and no laughter. But I still took time to honor her life…

My mom and I when I was 11 years old.

My mom was a first-generation American, who grew up in an immigrant neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. Her life was not without struggle — including battling and beating cancer. But her struggles gave her the empathy and wisdom to listen and hear others’ stories and experiences.

And through reflecting on her incredible legacy, there’s still a gift I can give today — to all my fellow Americans.

I shared it in my latest op-ed this weekend. To check it out, be sure to click right here.

Regards,
Charles Mizrahi
Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor

P.S. After you read my op-ed, let me know how you spent Mother’s Day weekend by writing in at AmericanInvestor@BanyanHill.com. I’d love to hear about the traditions and legacies you share with your loved ones.

In Case You Missed It:
This Week on The Charles Mizrahi Show

Free speech is a pillar of democracy. And now more than ever, Americans are looking for alternative points of view.

So, if you value freedom and civil liberties, you won’t want to miss the latest episode of my podcast.

This week, I sat down with Alan Dershowitz.

Alan kickstarted his law career in the early 1960s after clerking for Supreme Court Justice Arthur J. Goldberg.

He also taught at Harvard Law School, and was one of the youngest professors in the university’s history. Since then, he’s written 47 books showcasing his brilliant legal mind.

And as one of America’s most respected legal scholars, Alan fights for Americans’ right to free speech.

To listen to our discussion, click here.

As with every interview, I discover something new that I can apply to my approach to investing and the markets.

So, after you’ve caught up, I want you to send me an email. Let me know what stood out to you in this episode and how you can use it toward achieving financial freedom!

 — Charles

Recommended For You

Fintech uses technology to improve finance. It offers financial services using the internet, software or other tech … not brick-and-mortar branches

1 Tech ETF to Take Advantage of Seasonal Volatility

5 Ways to Buy on the Dip

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“At the end of August [2018], my 401K was $659,000. Now, on September 4th [2018], it’s $715,000. My account is up $56,000 in the last 5 days!”

- Warren O

“Loving the 238% gain after I bought your recommendation in Sept. 2019! This week (July 21, 2020) will be my 1 year anniversary with your amazing team … thanks for the life-changing work you all do! Between all your services, 14 triple-digit gains, the greatest at 358%!"

- Matt

"I went all in with $310,000 and a year later, my portfolio was at $425,000. This I would have never accomplished with mutual funds, I will be following your research for the rest of my life thank you Paul and the team."

- Karl A.

Share This