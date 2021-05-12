Read My Latest Op-Ed: My Mother’s Legacy Gives a Valuable Lesson

Every Mother’s Day, my family would gather at my mom’s house.

There was always lunch on the table, laughter echoing throughout the house and the warmth of my mom’s love.

At the end of the visit, we’d all gather around to give Mom her gift. It didn’t matter what we gave her, her response was always the same: “I love it. So thoughtful.”

This past weekend was my first Mother’s Day without my mom, who passed away a few weeks ago. So, there was no gathering, no lunch and no laughter. But I still took time to honor her life…

My mom and I when I was 11 years old.

My mom was a first-generation American, who grew up in an immigrant neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. Her life was not without struggle — including battling and beating cancer. But her struggles gave her the empathy and wisdom to listen and hear others’ stories and experiences.

And through reflecting on her incredible legacy, there’s still a gift I can give today — to all my fellow Americans.

