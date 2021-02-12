 be_ixf;ym_202102 d_12; ct_50

Poll: Where to Find Income in a Zero Interest World

Angela Jirau

Feb 12, 2021

20 second read

It’s tough out there for income investors…

The S&P 500 Index now yields a dismal 1.5%, and yields on 10-Year Treasurys offer a paltry 1.15%.

But income investments have a place in every balanced portfolio. And if you’re at or near retirement age, they’re absolutely crucial.

Where do you find steady, long-term income?

Tell us and discover what your fellow readers are doing:

