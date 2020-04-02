One Secret for Timing the Bottom

Stop trying. It never works.

Investors are obsessed with the idea of timing the market, getting out before the big crash and then buying at the bottom.

Let me tell you something: investing doesn’t work that way.

Over the past 20 years, the best 10 days in the market were responsible for the lion share of gains that investors made big money on.

And if you missed those 10 critical days, you’d make less than 3% per year on your investments.

If those are the kind of returns you want, you might as well save yourself the hassle of buying stocks and buy bonds instead.

But you want to know the real kicker? Most of those 10 days took place during bear markets!

That’s why you want to take advantage of this bear market and buy shares now — while stocks trade at steep discounts.

Not only will you end up buying great companies at great prices, but you’ll sleep better at night knowing that you invested with a high margin of safety.

In today’s video, I share why investing this way — treating stocks like pieces of a business — is the only way to make real money in the markets:

