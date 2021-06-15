Today’s Take: The Miracle on Main Street is here.

Sam looked around 60 years old. And he was always grumpy.

He was an elevator operator in an industrial building on Seventh Avenue in New York City. I heard that he’d been at it for more than 30 years.

He sat on a metal stool in a freight elevator that was hot in the summer and cold in the winter. He’d do it for seven hours a day, every day.

Back in the late 1970s, old buildings, like the one I worked in when I was 17 years old, didn’t have automatic elevators. They were all manual.

To bring down racks of garments from the 15th floor where I worked as a shipping clerk, I had to ring for the elevator.

A few minutes later, Sam would bring the elevator to my floor and manually slide the gate open.

After I loaded the elevator, he would manually close the gate, and we’d head down to the loading dock.

On the way down, other floors would ring for the elevator and the board by his stool would light up with the floor number. Sam would grunt every time he saw another light go on.

To be honest with you, he frightened me. He was a heavy man, with a thick head of white, slicked-back hair … and a constant scowl on his face.

But one Friday afternoon, on the way back up to my floor, I built up the courage to speak to him…

“Have a nice weekend, Sam.”

A few seconds went by, and Sam slowly looked up. Our eyes met. My knees started to shake.

“What the hell’s so nice about it? When Monday morning comes, it’ll be the same crap all over again.”

That day, when the elevator arrived at my floor, I got out and made myself a promise: I would never work at a job that I didn’t love.

If I couldn’t look forward to each day with enthusiasm — and really enjoy what I do — I wouldn’t take the job. Not for all the tea in China.

That’s one promise that I’m proud to say I’ve been able to keep for the past 40 years…

I remember hearing legendary investor Warren Buffett say: “If you follow your passion, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

That’s the job I was looking for. I knew from an early age I wanted to work on Wall Street. I didn’t know exactly how I’d get there, but I knew that somehow, I would.

When I was 20 years old, I started my career as a floor trader and never looked back. At 22, I started a money management firm that was ranked one of the best.

And after an outstanding career on Wall Street, I realized I wanted to start sharing my research with Main Street Americans.

I love helping people like you.

In fact, in a recent meeting with my good friend, former Governor Mike Huckabee, I even told him: “I tap dance to work every day.”

Because many of the letters and, now, emails I get from subscribers to my research services say things such as:

“Thank you for setting me on the path to success.”

“I’m living the American Dream due in large part to you.”

“Thank you so much for all you do. I’ve come to trust you enormously. God bless.”

So, you can see why I can’t wait to get to my desk each morning and help people reach their financial goals.

Now, I want you to join my 100,000 subscribers and see why they say such wonderful things. Because I’m on a mission — and I’ve asked Governor Huckabee to help me.

When I told him about my plan, he said: “I love it, Charles. It definitely feels like a ‘Miracle on Main Street.’”

And I know you’ll be saying that same thing once you click right here.

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor