December’s Market Outlook: Buy the Omicron Dip!

Chart of the Day:

Small-Cap Investors Could

Use a Drink

(Click here to view larger image.)

Small-cap investors thought they were finally getting the breakout they’ve been waiting for all year long…



Only to be disappointed once again!



The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) got sold all the way back into its frustrating yearlong range these past few weeks, after a hugely promising breakout.



We can’t even blame Omicron for this… the breakdown started weeks before.



So now, the question becomes: are we due for more chop in the range, a quick reversal higher, or are we even potentially headed lower?



My thinking is it’s a combination of option 1 and 2.



Note how the 50-week EMA has finally caught up to the price of IWM, after trading far below it for much of the past year. And indeed, the weekly candlewick stopped dead on the 50-week EMA before IWM bounced.



That’s a key support — like a straight-up martini after a hard week’s work. And it’s showing in the premarket action, with IWM set to open 2% above yesterday’s close.



That’s in addition to the long-term horizontal support at $211, which we’ve been watching the past few months.



My gut tells me to bid if we hit that level, so long as there’s no major market panic propelling the move lower. And if we don’t, small-caps are just a couple good weeks away from setting a new uptrend.



Regards,



Mike Merson

Managing Editor, True Options Masters