Maximize Risk-Adjusted Returns With REITs

Another day, another roller coaster…

In the face of all this volatility, savvy investors don't just chase returns — they try to maximize their risk-adjusted returns.

In today’s Your Money Matters, you’ll see how real estate could help you do that. This sector has proven to be more than resilient, trouncing the S&P 500 so far this year.

But we’re not talking about any real estate…

1 of Ted’s All-Time Favorite Investments

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are the safest, smartest way to get ahead of this crazy stock market.

We've got several in our Endless Income model portfolio right now.

You’ll see how this asset class has historically performed during late economic cycles, which builds an even stronger case for REITs right now. You’ll also find out which ones to avoid and which are poised to deliver.

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter