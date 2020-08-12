Managing Editor’s Note: As many of our subscribers have noticed, we have been making a lot of changes around here at Winning Investor Daily. We launched a new logo and a new schedule a few weeks ago. We’re working hard to ensure you’re getting the best Wall Street profit opportunities … made Main Street simple. Are you enjoying these changes? Let us know at WinningInvestor@BanyanHill.com.

For one man, thousands of people waited in line for hours.

When he arrived in New York, he needed a police escort on his way to the Hotel Commodore (now the Grand Hyatt Hotel).

Cheers followed him all the way through the streets of Manhattan. Onlookers couldn’t get enough.

Today, we don’t think of Albert Einstein as a rock star. But during his first trip to America in 1921, he was already a worldwide sensation. His discoveries in physics changed how we think about the universe.

In 1905, he penned the world’s most famous equation:

E = mc²

It’s simple to write, but the concept behind it isn’t. Yet Einstein believed true genius is being able to make the complex easy to understand.

And that’s what he was able to do with his theory of relativity. When a reporter asked him to explain it in 1929, he supposedly said:

“When you sit with a nice girl for two hours, you think it’s only a minute. But when you sit on a hot stove for a minute, you think it’s two hours. That’s relativity.”

Investing works the same way.

When you see a bunch of complex charts and terms, making money in the market seems difficult.

But if you can cut through the noise and make things simple, you know how easy it actually is to profit on great companies.

It’s So Simple, Wall Street Doesn’t Want to Teach It

As Warren Buffett says: “Investing is so simple that it makes people reluctant to teach it.”

That’s why Wall Street wants you to think investing is difficult. It’s how big firms rake in their fees.

If everyday investors knew how easy it really was to double their money in stocks, they wouldn’t need brokers.

It doesn’t matter how much money or investing experience you have. All you need to do is buy great stocks at bargain prices … and sell them for higher prices in the future.

It’s like buying your favorite snack at the grocery store. Why pay the full price if you can buy it on sale? The quality of the product doesn’t change. And you know that eventually, it’ll go back to its regular price.

It’s the same thing with stocks.

You’re looking for businesses that — for whatever reason — are trading for less than what they’re really worth. For example, a company with a stock worth $100 that’s trading for only $50.

You can buy it “on sale” now. And when it reaches its “regular price” again, you can sell it and easily double your money.

This is exactly how Alpha Investor editor Charles Mizrahi looks at stocks. His simple approach takes all the complexity out of investing. And his readers enjoy how easy it is to follow:

Just last week, Ted B. wrote:

“You have a great way of explaining your position in a precise, every-man language.”

And Jim A. wrote:

“I really enjoy listening to your advice. You have a way of coming across that makes understanding the market so easy. It feels more like a fireside chat. After listening to you, I feel more confident in my trades.”

Now, Charles knows these bargains don’t come up every day. But he knows exactly how to find them. He takes all the guesswork out of it and shows you how to tune out Wall Street’s noise.

And in the latest edition of Alpha Investor, he targets a financial services company that’s trading at a discount. If it continues growing earnings at a steady pace, its stock could easily double in the next four years.

It’s that easy: You can buy this industry-leading stock at a bargain now. And you can make 100% in just a few years.

You won’t want to miss out on these profits.

Regards,



Lina Lee

Managing Editor, Alpha Investor