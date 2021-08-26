Hiding in Plain Sight: A $7 Trillion Opportunity

Today’s Take: AVs are an innovative opportunity happening right now .

It’s one of the most amazing moments in history: The first second of the first-ever airplane flight…

The Wright brothers at Kitty Hawk on December 17, 1903.

No other invention has transformed humanity the way air travel has.

In the early 1800s, it took an entire day just to get out of New York City. It took two days to get from the city to Baltimore and two weeks to get to Ohio.

But today, thanks to air travel, you could eat breakfast in New York and dinner in London in the same day!

Yet when the Wright brothers’ flying machine got off the ground, no one really cared…

I’m not exaggerating in the least.

There was no mention in The New York Times. In fact, the only paper that carried the story the next day was the local Dayton Herald — and only because the editor felt bad for the brothers.

It took years before people realized how important this invention was.

Now, great innovations like this are all around us in plain sight. Most people just don’t notice.

And right now, autonomous vehicles (AVs) are just like the Wright brothers’ “flying machine.”

People are missing out on the fact that AVs are happening right now — and that they could be a big opportunity for investors today…

“Wow, It’s Here”

Waymo is a self-driving car project. It’s a subsidiary of Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

Waymo previously rolled out a fully driverless ride-hailing service in Phoenix. And this week, it started offering these robotaxi rides in San Francisco.

The winding, steep hills of San Francisco can be a challenge, so operators will be in the driver seat in case of any emergencies. But Waymo’s vehicles should be able to navigate them on their own.

That’s a huge step forward.

And it’s not just personal self-driving cars making leaps forward. Autonomous trucking is making progress, too…

Companies like Starsky Robotics have already started putting driverless 18-wheelers out on the highways in Florida.

The trucks can drive in various conditions already, like at night and in the rain. Starsky is working on enabling them to drive in the snow, too.

Truckers like Eric Richardson were shocked at how far AV technology has come. As he says: “I’m thinking, ‘Wow, it’s here.’”

And as this AV revolution continues to make progress under the radar, we have a chance to benefit…

4 Million AVs Will Be on the Roads Soon

In the long run, AVs will help make our roads safer. And they could easily make our lives more convenient.

It’s the kind of transformation the Wright brothers brought to us with the airplane. Millions of people fly every day. Even the pandemic couldn’t slow that down for long.

Yet the first flight went under the radar for quite some time.

And the same thing is happening with AVs right now. But as they finally become mainstream and take off, we can profit from one technology behind them: lidar.

Lidar bounces millions of pulses of laser lights off objects so computers can quickly build accurate 3D images of the road. It’s the kind of technology that allows AVs to “see” roads more clearly.

This is the key that’ll unleash an enormous demand for AVs soon.

Right now, there are about 4,000 AVs in the world. As lidar technology continues to advance, experts say that by the end of the decade, there could easily be more than 4 million of them on the road.

And there’s one company leading the way with this breakthrough technology…

Run by tech whiz kids, it’s head and shoulders above the competition.

Now, this company recently went public. But Wall Street isn’t pricing in the potential 63,000% surge in AVs that could happen over the next 10 years … which could easily make it a $7 trillion addressable market.

I’ve put together all the details on how we can take advantage of this opportunity in my latest special report: The No. 1 Autonomous Vehicle Stock of the Decade.

Click here to see what I’m talking about and how you could get in on this opportunity today. You won’t want to miss it.

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor