Happy Holidays From the Alpha Investor Team!

Charles Mizrahi

Every day, my team works from all across the country…

Our head of research, Joe, and I live in Brooklyn, New York.

Our publisher, Travis — who keeps our team moving forward — lives in Kansas City, Missouri.

Then, there are the people who take my third-grade writing skills and turn them into well-crafted articles… Lina and Nicole work in Florida, and Veronica and Claire work out of Baltimore, Maryland.

Alpha Investor team photo

I’m so blessed to work with such outstanding people.

While each of us brings our local flavors, ideas and insights to the table, we all have one focus … and that’s to help you achieve your financial goals.

I’m truly grateful for the trust, confidence and support you give us. We work to earn it each and every day.

And it’s our hope and prayer that you and your loved ones are blessed with health, wealth and a long life to enjoy them both. Happy holidays!

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor

