What’s The Deal With … Well … Everything?!!

What’s The Deal With Everything?!!

Great Ones, the stock market has been weighed, it has been measured, and it has absolutely been found wanting.

It’s no longer a matter of if a correction is coming, but when.

The signs are all there:

• Boatloads of money from the Federal Reserve.

• Soaring inflation risks — even if they’re likely only short-term.

• The Great Resignation.

• The labor shortage.

• Supply chain risks.

• Soaring home prices on the verge of collapse.

• Whatever the hell is going on in China.

• The COVID-19 pandemic — no, it’s not over.

Yet, despite all of this insanity, the S&P 500 Index continues to hit new all-time highs. I blame the Fed for that one. With so much easy money floating around on Wall Street, asset price inflation was guaranteed.

Objectivity, due diligence and fundamentals have been thrown out like the baby with the bathwater. Investor sentiment is now king of Wall Street. It’s all about feelings, not fundamentals. Relationships, not revenue. Emotions, not earnings. Meme stocks, not moderation.

Great Ones, you know what I’m talking about … the 2021 two-step where companies report stellar quarterly results, raise guidance and then plunge due to heavy profit-taking. The financial media likes to call this “volatility.” But we all know where that volatility is coming from…

Investors are afraid. We’re watching stocks run higher for little to no reason at all, and many investors are taking profits at the first sign of good news to lock in those short-term gains.

No one knows what tomorrow will bring, let alone next week.

When will that last shoe drop? Hmm? And how big will the correction be?

Famed market bear Michael “The Big Short” Burry is still calling for the “mother of all crashes” due to dangerous levels of market speculation on meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, SPACs, housing and a host of other assets.

While I don’t agree with the whole “mother of all crashes” shtick, Burry isn’t wrong about a potentially massive stock market bubble … for all the reasons I listed above. And I’m worried we’re heading toward a broad market correction in the neighborhood of 20% or more.

Are you scared yet? Don’t be. I’ve got you covered, Great Ones.

The Final Run Up: 2 Critical Market Events To Change Your Stars!

William Thatcher: Can it be done, father? Can a man change his stars?

William’s father: Yes, William. If he believes enough, a man can do anything!

— A Knight’s Tale

Be not afraid, Great Ones. I go before you always. Come follow me, and I will give you rest. OK, maybe not rest, but I will show you how to beat the living daylights out of this insane stock market.

Pay attention now, ‘cause I’m dropping bullish knowledge bombs!

There are two absolutely critical events that will surround the coming market correction.

The first absolutely critical event involves a timeless quote from renowned economist John Maynard Keynes: “The stock market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.”

This quote is the bane of all market bears, especially right now. Given all the negative data on the U.S. economy, the stock market should already be in a correction. But, to paraphrase my dad, you can “should” in one hand and crap in the other … see which one gets full faster.

To that end, the current stock market rally isn’t over. Investor sentiment — you know, investor fee-fees — are going to drive one last hurrah! One last dance … one last chance for romance before Wall Street ghosts and leaves everyone who’s not prepared holding the bag.

This run-up — The Final Run Up, if you will — is going to send stocks to new, never-before-seen all-time highs.

Stubborn market bulls will buy every dip and throw everything but the kitchen sink at squeezing the last little bits of profits and gains out of Wall Street. We may already be in the midst of The Final Run Up … we may not. It’s kinda hard to pin down market timing. Just ask Keynes.

The second absolutely critical event involves yet another timeless quote, this time from 18th-century British nobleman Baron Rothschild: “The time to buy is when there’s blood in the streets.”

The bull market has died. The bull market has risen. The bull market will come again. This is how the market works. Corrections, bear markets, collapses, crashes … they don’t last forever. These periods of market upheaval can be devastating, but they’re always brief.

That said, brevity does you no good at all if you aren’t prepared to swoop down and buy in the aftermath. Sure, playing your cards right during The Final Run Up could make you boatloads of money, but if you lose it all in a market collapse … what good are those gains?

My point is that by combining these two absolutely critical market events, you could potentially set yourself up for life!

By taking part in The Final Run Up in the stock market — banking those gains and then using them to buy hand over fist once the correction is over — you can have your cake and eat it too!

And y’all thought I went all permabear. No, Sir!

Despite all the silly memes, song quotes and pop culture references … I am a realist and an opportunist at heart. And what I see is that these two market events have the potential to make you a millionaire!

(*Your results may vary. Terms and conditions apply. See stores for details … yada yada yada…)

Take Charge & Change Your Stars!

I see what you’re saying, Mr. Great Stuff. But you’re talking market timing. Nobody can time the market! It’s a tale as old as time, man. Even Warren Buffett can’t time the market!

First, Warren Buffett is cool and all for making billions. But, let me ask you this: Are you a billionaire? No? Then why you tryna trade like one? Stop comparing yourself to Warren Buffett. Stop trying to trade like him. You’re gonna have a bad time.

Second, you are correct that no one can time the market. This is true … or, at least, it used to be true.

But what if I told you … there was a way for you to truly take charge of your investments? A way for you to come as close to timing the market as inhumanly possible?

Sure, Morpheus … all I have to do is take the red pill, right? This isn’t a simulation, Mr. Great Stuff.

Nope. No pills. No funny investments. No options. No derivatives. No futures contracts. Nada. Just good old-fashioned stock trading. That’s all you need to beat this market. Well, that and…

The opportunity I’m going to talk about on the evening of Tuesday, October 26: The Final Run Up event!

I’ve seen this market run-up, correction and recovery coming for some time now. Heck, I warned you about it way back in 2019 before COVID-19 hit and put any thoughts of a correction on hold.

Ever since, I’ve been worried about you, Great Ones. How could I help you weather the coming storm? How could I keep that help as simple-to-digest and easy-to-use as possible?

I care about you, Great Ones — and not just because your continued patronage pays my bills. Sure, I joke and I laugh about it along the way. But I genuinely care that you succeed in your investments and in life.

So, for the past year or so, I’ve scoured the internet and the financial markets … I’ve looked under rocks, checked under the bed and behind the couch.

I found quite a bit of lint … some cat toys … and a lot of things that just should never again see the light of day.

But buried in that mess, I uncovered something that literally made me jump out of bed at 3 a.m. on a Tuesday morning to fly to Baltimore, Maryland.

I won’t even get up that early for a rare bourbon release, Great Ones, so you know this was no minor undertaking.

For the first time ever (and at 3 a.m. to boot), I left my Hobbit hole in Kentucky to meet with the man, the legend: Keith Kaplan, CEO of TradeSmith.

Together, Keith and I devised a plan to help you not just survive the coming market madness … but to thrive from it! A plan to suck the marrow out of the market’s Final Run Up, profit from the decline and then buy hand over fist once the correction is over.

Great Ones, with Keith’s help, we’re going to own this market!

How, exactly, are we going to do this? Well … umm … about that…

I hate to leave you shivering with antici … pation. But the exact details remain under wraps until Tuesday, October 26, when The Final Run Up event takes place.

I have to wait?! Come on! You said you cared!

What? I can’t have a little fun, a little mystery in my life?

All right … you got me. This is clearly an over-the-top and shameless marketing tactic. But that doesn’t mean I don’t care. You can ask my wife … or my editors … I don’t get out of bed at 3 a.m. for anything short of a full-blown emergency. And that’s what this is.

The question you need to ask yourselves, Great Ones, is this: Are you ready to take control of your investing future?

You’re gosh darn right you are!

Click here to register FOR FREE for The Final Run Up event … and change your stars!

Join me in this adventure, Great Ones … and they just might hear us cheering all the way over in Cheapside.

