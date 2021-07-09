 be_ixf;ym_202107 d_09; ct_50

Zeros to Heroes: America 2.0 Stock Market Comeback

Ian Dyer

For the last four or five months, we’ve gotten emails and comments telling us America 2.0 stocks were zeros.

But now, our America 2.0 stocks and cryptos are making huge leaps forward — turning into heroes!

This is why it’s so important to hold Strong Hands through volatility. Paul’s put it like this:

America 2.0 growth stocks are making a comeback. And I believe the crypto market is shaping up to be better than ever!

I’d say it’s time you feel like a hero.

See the full scoop in this week’s IanCast for more on the current crypto market, how America 1.0 investors are reacting to this shift and all things America 2.0 growth stocks:

Ian Dyer

