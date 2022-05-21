 be_ixf;ym_202205 d_21; ct_50

If You’re Not #BOP, Don’t Read This One

Are there any bulls in this bear market?

Yep. We are. You can say it: #BOP!

Bullish. Optimistic. Positive.

It’s not blind optimism. It’s conviction. America 2.0 innovations are solving old-world problems:

  • High gas prices? Electric vehicles.
  • Supply chain issues? 3D printing.
  • Pandemics? Precision medicine.

And so much more…

If you want to see how the Bold Profits team is investing in this market, check out our first Bear Market Roundtable here:

But enough from us. Here’s what some of you told us you were buying now!

⚕️ Eva votes Teladoc.

🖊️ Alan wants DocuSign.

🚗 Jodi & John are screaming for more Tesla!

And our crypto fans Gregory, David & Tom are going with Ethereum.

Awesome answers!!

Keep up the #BOP attitude and stay Strong Hands!

Bear Market $Buying

We warned you not to open if you weren’t #BOP. So you must be! Here are some ways to capitalize on bear market prices:

Regards,

