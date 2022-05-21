If You’re Not #BOP, Don’t Read This One
Are there any bulls in this bear market?
Yep. We are. You can say it: #BOP!
Bullish. Optimistic. Positive.
It’s not blind optimism. It’s conviction. America 2.0 innovations are solving old-world problems:
- High gas prices? Electric vehicles.
- Supply chain issues? 3D printing.
- Pandemics? Precision medicine.
And so much more…
If you want to see how the Bold Profits team is investing in this market, check out our first Bear Market Roundtable here:
But enough from us. Here’s what some of you told us you were buying now!
⚕️ Eva votes Teladoc.
🖊️ Alan wants DocuSign.
🚗 Jodi & John are screaming for more Tesla!
And our crypto fans Gregory, David & Tom are going with Ethereum.
Awesome answers!!
Keep up the #BOP attitude and stay Strong Hands!
Regards,