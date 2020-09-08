We Want Your Input for 2021

Our biggest prediction for this year was that we’d really start to see America 2.0 take off.

And wow, did we.

This year has been full of surprises, but an amazing thing happened.

America 2.0 went from an idea to reality.

Our mega trends — such as the Internet of Things and virtual reality — created a world possible for people to stay home … to work, learn, entertain and continue life as normal.

And our main goal was to prepare you for this transformation. We recommended all types of investments that embrace our new-world future.

And these companies that supported our new digital era have soared!

But now, we want to hear from YOU!

It’s time to prepare for the next phase of America 2.0 coming in 2021. To get you the best intel, we want to gauge where you are as an investor — and what you need in your portfolio.

That’s why we’ve created a short 1-minute survey.

After all, you — our Strong Hands Nation — are the No. 1 reason we’re all here. And we want to get you the very best recommendations that lead to bold profits.

Take one minute and let us know! Take the short survey below:

Thank you!

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team