Model Portfolio
Note: Please refer to the buyzone for pricing guidance. You can buy the stock even if it’s above its range. The buyzone is a guide only.
Can’t see the portfolio? Try the print preview
Secret Portfolio Legacy
Positions: 9
Last Update: August 16, 2022
Select Portfolio
|Symbol
|Exchange
|Currency
|Open
|Current
|Total Return
|Action to Take
|
ATAI ATAI Life Sciences
|NASDAQ
|$5.20 04/01/2022
|$4.77
|-8.27%
|
PDYPY Flutter Entertainment
|Other OTC Mk
|$57.09 04/01/2022
|$65.07
|13.98%
|
EOSE Eos Energy Enterprises
|NASDAQ
|$4.02 04/01/2022
|$1.96
|-51.24%
|
EGIO Edgio
|NASDAQ
|$5.23 04/01/2022
|$3.64
|-30.4%
|
ALDX Aldeyra Therapeutics
|NASDAQ
|$4.82 04/08/2022
|$7.47
|54.98%
|
MNDY Monday.com
|NASDAQ
|$106.40 05/16/2022
|$130.77
|22.9%
|
QURE uniQure
|NASDAQ
|$15.65 06/07/2022
|$19.49
|24.54%
|Symbol
|Exchange
|Currency
|Open
|Current
|Total Return
|Action to Take
|
ATAI ATAI Life Sciences
|NASDAQ
|$5.20 04/01/2022
|$4.77
|-8.27%
|
ALDX Aldeyra Therapeutics
|NASDAQ
|$4.82 04/08/2022
|$7.47
|54.98%
|
QURE uniQure
|NASDAQ
|$15.65 06/07/2022
|$19.49
|24.54%
|Symbol
|Exchange
|Currency
|Open
|Current
|Total Return
|Action to Take
|
PDYPY Flutter Entertainment
|Other OTC Mk
|$57.09 04/01/2022
|$65.07
|13.98%
|
EOSE Eos Energy Enterprises
|NASDAQ
|$4.02 04/01/2022
|$1.96
|-51.24%
|
EGIO Edgio
|NASDAQ
|$5.23 04/01/2022
|$3.64
|-30.4%
|
MNDY Monday.com
|NASDAQ
|$106.40 05/16/2022
|$130.77
|22.9%
|Symbol
|Exchange
|Currency
|Open
|Close
Price/Date
|Total Return
|Action to Take
|
SURF Surface Oncology
|NASDAQ
|$2.89 04/01/2022
|$1.75 07/27/2022
|-39.45%
|
ATHA Athira Pharma
|NASDAQ
|$13.20 04/01/2022
|$3.52 07/27/2022
|-73.33%