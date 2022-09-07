 be_ixf;ym_202209 d_07; ct_50

Model Portfolio

Note: Please refer to the buyzone for pricing guidance. You can buy the stock even if it’s above its range. The buyzone is a guide only.

Secret Portfolio Legacy
Positions: 9
Last Update: August 16, 2022
Symbol Exchange Currency Open Current Total Return Action to Take
ATAI ATAI Life Sciences
NASDAQ $5.20 04/01/2022 $4.77 -8.27%
PDYPY Flutter Entertainment
Other OTC Mk $57.09 04/01/2022 $65.07 13.98%
EOSE Eos Energy Enterprises
NASDAQ $4.02 04/01/2022 $1.96 -51.24%
EGIO Edgio
NASDAQ $5.23 04/01/2022 $3.64 -30.4%
ALDX Aldeyra Therapeutics
NASDAQ $4.82 04/08/2022 $7.47 54.98%
MNDY Monday.com
NASDAQ $106.40 05/16/2022 $130.77 22.9%
QURE uniQure
NASDAQ $15.65 06/07/2022 $19.49 24.54%
Symbol Exchange Currency Open Close
Price/Date		 Total Return Action to Take
SURF Surface Oncology
NASDAQ $2.89 04/01/2022 $1.75 07/27/2022 -39.45%
ATHA Athira Pharma
NASDAQ $13.20 04/01/2022 $3.52 07/27/2022 -73.33%
