Win With This Esports ETF for 473% Market Surge

I don’t know if you’ve ever been to a big sporting event, but when you walk in the energy changes.

You can smell the food, hear the crowd cheering and get pumped up with all the excitement from the music, lights and big video screens.

You might think I’m talking about a March Madness basketball game or the Super Bowl. But I’m talking about an esports event…

That’s right. The America 2.0 version!

Esports are usually video gaming events. And crowds of people attend them, just like a regular sporting event.

After last year, our mega trends made sure esports would continue on for the fans.

You could attend (and get that same event energy) through a virtual reality (VR) headset.

And my colleague — the millennial man — Ian Dyer made a bold prediction about this trend in December:

“In 2021, an esports event will make the Super Bowl attendees look tiny in comparison.”

—Ian Dyer

Now, it’s on track to come true!

According to Grand View Research, the global electronic sports (esports) market size is projected to quintuple by 2027.

Growing from $1.1 billion in 2019 to $6.3 billion by 2027, the market size is forecast to increase by 473%! This is a compound annual growth rate of 24.4%.

From mobile gaming to consoles, all aspects of the esports gaming market are in growth mode.

And you know what that means. We as investors are always looking for growth, growth and more growth! So I’ll tell you how to play up this market today.

Why You Should Buy Into Esports: A Global Phenomenon

Video game esports competitions are usually organized in a group setting with multiple professional players.

It’s a big hit with millennials.

According to Nielsen, two-thirds of U.S. millennials play video games every month, pushing the market up. The interesting thing is that they aren’t only playing the games, they’re watching like a regular sporting event.

A study from Newzoo and Bloomberg reveals that esports is a burgeoning industry and a rapidly growing part of the entertainment software market, with millions of watchers.

The sheer number of esports enthusiasts is moving higher around the globe.

The number of active audience members watching live esports events continues to grow year after year.

And the best part: The average person who is not a video game enthusiast is becoming aware of the esports market and its growing popularity.

Esports are so popular that stadiums are filled with fans watching gamers battle it out on big screens.

There’s even a website that tracks upcoming live esports events that enthusiasts can attend in person. This website has a full roster.

Revenue for the esports market is flowing in from media rights, advertising, publisher investment, merchandise, tickets and sponsorships.

There’s a lot of money to be made for people well-positioned for growth as viewership and revenue rise.

Bloomberg Insights put it this way:

Revenue from viewership of esports, or competitive gaming, should sustain its rapid growth amid rising consumer interest and publisher investment. The launch of professional leagues and escalating interest by media companies in distributing esports content will strengthen gains with the industry still in its early innings.

And to top it off, the global audience for esports is expected to top 495 million this year.

It’s such an eye-catching market, I’ve found one of the best ways for you to snatch up those potential gains.

Play the Esports Market With Global Gaming Winner

One of the best ways to invest in the esports market is buying the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (Nasdaq: ESPO).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks the MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index.

The ETF invests in companies involved in video game development, esports and the related hardware and software that makes it all possible.

It also invests in video gaming and esports companies of all cap sizes across the globe.

Esports is an evolving and innovative take on the competitive video gaming market that you will not want to miss.

And Ian is on track for another prediction win this 2021!

