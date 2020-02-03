Why We’re #BOP on America 2.0

With the market hitting all-time highs, many investors fear that it’s only a matter of time before the market drops again.

But not me.

I’m bullish, optimistic, positive (BOP)!

I heard the same story through the ’90s — fears over new market highs — yet so much more money was to be made! And this decade, I foresee a ton of upside in our new-world stocks.

Take Tesla. We’ve always been bullish on the company.

Now, Tesla is reporting growth expectations as high as $3 trillion by 2025. Its run is only just beginning.

I see so many incredible opportunities to profit from the trends that make up America 2.0.

Check out this week’s Market Talk to find out why Amber Lancaster and I feel so strongly #BOP! I think we’ll have you tweeting #BOP by the end of today’s video.

Tesla represents the very essence of America 2.0.

This is exactly what we look for in our Profits Unlimited research service. Be sure you check out this special presentation to find out how you can get ahold of our top America 2.0 recommendations today.

And follow me on Twitter @MampillyGuru and tell me how you’re going to stay #BOP in 2020.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited