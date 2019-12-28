Why Investing in Mega Trends Is the Best Way to Profit in 2020
This week, our team touched on some of the best mega trends we’ve followed throughout 2019.
We believe that investing in mega trends like these is the best way to bring in massive gains in the new year.
And here’s why.
These mega trends are leading us into a new world. They will revolutionize everything as we know it — and lead us to the biggest profits.
Take a look at some of the gains we’ve made so far:
- The Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence — 199%.
- Precision medicine — 443%.
- Millennials — 393%.
- New energy technology — 141%.
By investing in the trends with the biggest potential for 2020 gains, you’ll set yourself up for success and start the new year off right!
Keep reading for a recap of this week’s Bold Profits Daily articles.
The Best of Bold Profits
Our team of experts at Bold Profits, including Paul Mampilly, Amber Lancaster, Nick Tate and Ian Dyer, is committed to bringing you the best analysis and recommendations every day. Here’s this week’s best of the best:
- Know how to spot the 7 Signals a 2020 Stock Boom Is Coming. We’re in the middle of a strong bull market — with no end in sight. We told you it would happen. And now we have proof.
- The new year is bright in Amber’s Macro Monday — Tesla, Bitcoin Top Stock Forecast for 2020. These top economic charts reveal which stocks will have a breakout year.
- Christmas came early at Bold Profits! Here’s The Best Gift for Your 2020 Portfolio. Watch this special video to get your hands on this millionaire-minting secret.
- We’re ushering in a new breed of precision medicine as Semiconductors Fuel RobotRevolution—Your Best Way to Buy In. Find out how you can grab double-digit gains when the robotics market explodes 1,180% higher.
- TSLA Closer to $4,000 Stock: 3 Reasons to Think Like a Tesla Investor. This surefire strategy is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market in 2020.
Regards,
Your Bold Profits Team