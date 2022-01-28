What’s With All This Volatility?!

You know it’s been volatile. It sucks seeing your stocks down.

But why is the market kicking us in the gut right now?

Well, we’ll dive into that today.

You see, $1.3 trillion worth of single stock options expired last Friday. That’s the second-highest of all time in a single day.

That almost never happens.

That on top of the Federal Reserve meeting, there’s just a LOT of fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) in the market.

But Paul and I are still incredibly bullish — as you’ll hear in today’s video. And while there are no guarantees, we do believe this is fuel for a bigger short squeeze.

I think it’s going to be a sharp growth stock rally when it gets started.

We’re also giving you a crypto update. Do you think we’re still pulling for our $250K and $350K for bitcoin by June? See here:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader